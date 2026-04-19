Makhelat Hamercaz

Hosted by

Makhelat Hamercaz

About this event

Memory: Carrier of Hope

1775 Oak Tree Rd

Edison, NJ 08820, USA

General Admission
$35
Senior
$25
Student
$25
Child under 12
Free
Guardian Angel
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

6 tickets, program listing, and full page tribute for Dave Schlossberg/the choir.

Angel
$360
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

5 tickets, program listing, and half page tribute for Dave Schlossberg/the choir.

Benefactor
$180
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

3 tickets, program listing, and quarter page tribute for Dave Schlossberg/the choir.

Patron
$110
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 tickets, program listing, and two line tribute for Dave Schlossberg/the choir.

Friend
$50

1 ticket, program listing, and one line tribute for Dave Schlossberg/the choir.

Back Cover Advertisement
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Advertise your business with our prime spot, a full page on the back cover of the program. 2 tickets included.

Inside Covers
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Advertise your business with a full page on the inside front and back covers. 2 tickets included.

Full page advertisment
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Advertise your business with a full page inside the program. 2 tickets included.

Half page advertisement
$100

Advertise your business with half a page inside our program. 1 ticket included.

Quarter page advertisement
$60

Advertise your business with a quarter page in our program. 1 ticket included.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!