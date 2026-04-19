Memory: Carrier of Hope

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6 tickets, program listing, and full page tribute for Dave Schlossberg/the choir.
5 tickets, program listing, and half page tribute for Dave Schlossberg/the choir.
3 tickets, program listing, and quarter page tribute for Dave Schlossberg/the choir.
2 tickets, program listing, and two line tribute for Dave Schlossberg/the choir.
1 ticket, program listing, and one line tribute for Dave Schlossberg/the choir.
Advertise your business with our prime spot, a full page on the back cover of the program. 2 tickets included.
Advertise your business with a full page on the inside front and back covers. 2 tickets included.
Advertise your business with a full page inside the program. 2 tickets included.
Advertise your business with half a page inside our program. 1 ticket included.
Advertise your business with a quarter page in our program. 1 ticket included.
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