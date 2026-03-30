M.E.MO.'s 18th Annual Open Our Hearts Gala: Heart Program

Doan Ket was born with a congenital heart defect and needed two stent procedures as a baby. His treatment was later put on hold because his family could not afford continued care. In April 2025, he was re-examined at Tam Duc Cardiology Hospital and is now being monitored there. He continues to face health challenges–recurring fevers, pneumonia, and frequent toothaches–and his medical team is waiting for his overall condition to stabilize before proceeding with surgery. Now, faced with the long road of heart treatment ahead, the financial pressure on the family is immense. The cost of surgery is simply beyond what they are able to manage on their own.