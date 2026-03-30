M.E.MO.'s 18th Annual Open Our Hearts Gala: Heart Program

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During his mother’s 20th week of pregnancy, doctors discovered that Thien Tri had a congenital heart condition. In June 2025, he was born prematurely at Da Nang Hospital for Women & Children, weighing 2.6 kg and showing blue discoloration in his fingers and toes. Since birth, he has been frequently ill, and doctors have recommended surgery for Tetralogy of Fallot once he gains enough weight. Thien Tri lives with his mother and elderly great-grandmother, while his father works construction in Ho Chi Minh City and supports the family from a distance. With his mother unable to work and his father as the family’s only source of income, the cost of treatment is a significant financial burden.
Doan Ket was born with a congenital heart defect and needed two stent procedures as a baby. His treatment was later put on hold because his family could not afford continued care. In April 2025, he was re-examined at Tam Duc Cardiology Hospital and is now being monitored there. He continues to face health challenges–recurring fevers, pneumonia, and frequent toothaches–and his medical team is waiting for his overall condition to stabilize before proceeding with surgery. Now, faced with the long road of heart treatment ahead, the financial pressure on the family is immense. The cost of surgery is simply beyond what they are able to manage on their own.
Thanh Truc’s heart condition was discovered at ten months old after she was hospitalized with pneumonia and difficulty breathing. Since then, she has undergone three heart surgeries and continued follow-up care at UMC. In 2026, doctors determined that she now requires a fourth surgery for severe stenosis of the right ventricle-pulmonary artery conduit, estimated to cost nearly $5,500. Her family has limited income and also faces her father’s ongoing medical expenses, making treatment a heavy financial burden. Despite these challenges, Thanh Truc continues to excel in school.
Uyen Nhu was diagnosed with Tetralogy of Fallot during a routine newborn screening shortly after birth. Since then, she has attended regular follow-up visits, including care at Hoan My Da Nang Hospital since December 2025. She now requires heart surgery estimated to cost nearly $3,800. Uyen Nhu lives with her parents and maternal grandparents, while her mother stays home to care for her full-time. Her father works as a delivery driver, making the cost of treatment a significant financial burden for the family
Minh Hang was diagnosed with a congenital heart condition at seven months old during a free screening after she was hospitalized with severe pneumonia. She underwent her first open-heart surgery at age one with support from Heartbeat Vietnam, and her health improved afterward. In mid-2025, doctors determined that she now requires a second surgery for a complex heart condition. The procedure is estimated to cost $4,000. Her family relies on modest income from construction work and small-scale farming, making treatment a significant financial burden.
An Nhien was diagnosed with a complex congenital heart condition during pregnancy and underwent her first open-heart surgery in December 2023 with support from Heartbeat Vietnam. Although her condition improved, she still becomes breathless with activity, turns blue when crying, and requires daily medication. In early 2026, doctors recommended a second intervention and another open-heart surgery. Her family faces significant financial hardship, making treatment a major burden.
Thanh Tam showed signs of distress just one day after birth and was later diagnosed with a congenital heart defect at Children’s Hospital 2 in Ho Chi Minh City. At seven months old, she underwent her first heart surgery at UMC through a local screening program, with the cost covered by hospital benefactors. Since then, she has continued follow-up care, but when she becomes distressed her lips turn blue, and at nearly three years old, she weighs only 11–12 kg due to poor appetite. In early 2026, doctors determined that she needs a second surgery for severe conduit stenosis. Her parents rely on farming and occasional day labor to support the family, making the cost of treatment a significant financial burden.
An Nhien was diagnosed with a congenital heart condition before birth and underwent her first heart surgery in 2024 with support from hospital benefactors. She has continued follow-up care, and doctors have now recommended a second surgery for Double Outlet Right Ventricle and a large Ventricular Septal Defect. Although she has not shown major signs of poor health, she eats poorly and weighs only 9 kg. Her father earns about $300 USD per month as the family’s only source of income, while her mother stays home to care for her. As a result, the cost of treatment remains a significant financial burden.
Thanh Huy was diagnosed with a congenital heart condition at 14 months old and later transferred to UMC for ongoing care. He underwent two cardiac catheterizations in 2012 and 2014 with support from hospital benefactors and has continued regular follow-up care since then. Doctors have now recommended a third surgery for severe pulmonary valve regurgitation following repair of Tetralogy of Fallot with complex coronary artery anatomy. Thanh Huy lives with his paternal grandmother and relies on a modest welfare allowance and limited support from his parents, making treatment a major financial burden
Thanh Yen was diagnosed with a congenital heart condition at 19 weeks in the womb and was closely monitored until birth. Shortly after being born at 38 weeks, weighing 2.6 kg, she was transferred to City Children’s Hospital, where she underwent her first stent placement with support from the cardiac surgery fund. She is now four months old, weighs 5 kg, and has been diagnosed with pulmonary valve atresia. With a second surgery estimated to cost nearly $4,100, her mother left her job to care for her full-time, while her father works as a technician in Ho Chi Minh City and supports the family on a limited income. With ongoing medical expenses, rent, and extended family members also facing serious health challenges, the cost of Thanh Yen’s treatment is a significant financial burden.
Ngoc Duyen’s heart condition was discovered at just 15 days old after her lips turned blue. She underwent her first heart surgery with support from Heartbeat Vietnam, but continues to struggle with labored breathing, recurrent pneumonia, poor appetite, and low weight. Now four years old and weighing only 11 kg, she has been recommended for a second surgery for a complex single-ventricle heart condition. Her family is already facing severe hardship, as her father is living with lung cancer and other serious health problems. As a result, the cost of treatment is an overwhelming financial burden for the family.
Thuy An was diagnosed with a congenital heart condition during pregnancy and later evaluated at UMC, where doctors diagnosed transposition of the great arteries, ventricular septal defect, and pulmonary stenosis. At eight months old, she weighs only 5.7 kg and now requires surgery estimated to cost $4,300. Her mother stays home to care for her full-time, while her father supports the family on a modest factory income. As a result, the cost of treatment is a significant financial burden for the family.
Minh Triet was found to have a congenital heart condition during his mother’s fifth month of pregnancy and was closely monitored at UMC until birth. He was born at full term by caesarean section, weighing 3.2 kg, and showed signs of cyanosis from birth. Now six months old, he weighs 6.5 kg and has been diagnosed with mitral valve atresia, right ventricular hypoplasia, and severe pulmonary stenosis, with surgery estimated to nearly $4,100. His mother stopped working during pregnancy, and his father supports the family through low-income food service and agricultural labor while they also manage monthly rent. As a result, the cost of treatment is a significant financial burden for the family.
Phuc Oanh was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect at three months old after experiencing breathlessness, poor weight gain, and frequent illness. Because her family could not afford specialist care, her condition was managed locally until a free screening in October 2025 confirmed ventricular septal defect with severe pulmonary hypertension. She now requires surgery estimated to cost $4,000. Her family is facing severe financial hardship, especially as her father was left permanently disabled after a serious accident and requires ongoing medical care. As a result, the cost of treatment is a major burden for the family.
Tan Tai was diagnosed with a complex congenital heart condition at 20 days old after developing breathing difficulty and bluish skin. He was later transferred to Cho Ray Hospital for surgery and will continue to need treatment, with costs estimated at nearly $3,600. Tan Tai comes from a family of eight, and his father’s construction work is the household’s only source of income.
Bao Tram was first suspected to have a congenital heart condition late in her mother’s pregnancy and was later diagnosed with a ventricular septal defect (VSD) after a local health visit. Now six months old and weighing 6 kg, she has difficulty feeding and needs heart surgery. Bao Tram is the youngest of four children, and her mother stays home to care for the family while also managing her own health challenges. Her father takes on low-income manual labor to support the household, while her elderly grandparents are also unable to work. As a result, the cost of treatment is a significant financial burden for the family.
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