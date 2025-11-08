Memphis Black Nativity

About this event
Secure your seat and join us for this powerful reimagining of Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity — don’t miss out.
Celebrate Black Nativity in style. VIP guests enjoy reserved seating, a special keepsake, and access to an exclusive pre-show reception with light refreshments. Your ticket directly supports local artists and helps AUD continue creating space for Black artistry and community storytelling.
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