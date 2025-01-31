2025 MSAA Fly-In Silent Auction

Discover the thrills of flight with Pete "Vapor" Reddan, Lt Col, USAF veteran, and founder of Vapor Global Aviation. Experience loops, rolls, and spins- just like you see at airshows and in the movies- except not supersonic! Join Pete for a flight in his Citabria and fly the plane yourself! Includes free tote bag. This certificate provides the holder with up to 3 hours of ground instruction and 1 hour of flight instruction. Topics include: Federal Aviation Regulations, Aerodynamics, Aircraft Performance, Aircraft Familiaization, and Aerobatics. The following safety limitations are in place: Age: 18+ Height limit: 6'3" Weight Limit: 235 lbs Individuals must be able to enter/exit aircraft without assistance. $450 value

