2025 MSAA Fly-In Silent Auction

Sporty's Private Pilot Ground School (1 of 2)
$40
Starting bid
This private pilot course is everything you need to prepare for your written test and earn your pilot certificate, with online ground school, FAA test prep, and real-world training - all in one easy-to-use package!
- Free Lifetime Updates
- Use on iOS, Android, smart TVs, and web browsers
- Featuring over 1,000 FAA questions and 15 hours of video
Retail Value: $299.00
Sporty's Private Pilot Ground School (2 of 2)
$40
Starting bid
This private pilot course is everything you need to prepare for your written test and earn your pilot certificate, with online ground school, FAA test prep, and real-world training - all in one easy-to-use package!
- Free Lifetime Updates
- Use on iOS, Android, smart TVs, and web browsers
- Featuring over 1,000 FAA questions and 15 hours of video
Retail Value: $299.00
Kore Aviation KA-1 PNR Headset (1 of 2)
$50
Starting bid
The KA-1 Headset is a best-selling aviation headset, perfect for pilots, passengers, instructors, student pilots, flight schools, and more! It offers maximum comfort with ultra-soft silicone gel ear seals, superior audio clarity with exceptional noise reduction, and durability built to last—all with a luxurious feel, thanks to its high-quality materials. A custom-fit headset bag is included with every headset purchase to protect your investment when not in use.
Rated to protect your hearing down to 24 dB.
Retail value: $250.00
Kore Aviation KA-1 PNR Headset (2 of 2)
$50
Starting bid
The KA-1 Headset is a best-selling aviation headset, perfect for pilots, passengers, instructors, student pilots, flight schools, and more! It offers maximum comfort with ultra-soft silicone gel ear seals, superior audio clarity with exceptional noise reduction, and durability built to last—all with a luxurious feel, thanks to its high-quality materials. A custom-fit headset bag is included with every headset purchase to protect your investment when not in use.
Rated to protect your hearing down to 24 dB.
Retail value: $250.00
Lightspeed Delta Zulu ANR Headset
$300
Starting bid
This LightspeedANR headset includes bluetooth capabilities for phone calls and music in flight! The band is made of stainless steel for longevity. Additionally, it has a built in carbon monoxide detector. It utilizes 2 AA batteries, and weighs in at 14.9 oz. There is an optional IOS app to track sound, CO2 levels, etc.
Retail Value: $1,199.00.
Aerobatic Discovery Flight
$200
Starting bid
Discover the thrills of flight with Pete "Vapor" Reddan, Lt Col, USAF veteran, and founder of Vapor Global Aviation. Experience loops, rolls, and spins- just like you see at airshows and in the movies- except not supersonic!
Join Pete for a flight in his Citabria and fly the plane yourself! Includes free tote bag.
This certificate provides the holder with up to 3 hours of ground instruction and 1 hour of flight instruction. Topics include: Federal Aviation Regulations, Aerodynamics, Aircraft Performance, Aircraft Familiaization, and Aerobatics.
The following safety limitations are in place:
Age: 18+
Height limit: 6'3"
Weight Limit: 235 lbs
Individuals must be able to enter/exit aircraft without assistance.
$450 value
Piper Aircraft: Flight Bag
$25
Starting bid
This flight bag generously donated from Piper Aircraft is perfect for the everyday pilot! INCLUDED are several branded items such as a tumbler, hat, and keychain!
Retail value: $120
GoJet: Airplane Model
$15
Starting bid
Thank you to GoJet for donating this model airplane! 1/100 size
Retail Value: 50
Chart It All: Memphis VFR Sectional Coasters
$15
Starting bid
This coasters are perfect for any aviation enthusiast who loves a drink, or 4. Kindly donated from our friends at Chart It All, this set of 4 circular sandstone coasters features the Memphis VFR Sectional.
Retail value: $40
Model 4 Cylinder Engine Building Kit
$10
Starting bid
This mini replica of a classic four cycle internal combustion engine teaches all about the wonderful world of mechanical engineering in one immersive set! Perfect for all ages.
Retail Value: $30
One Night Stay at Courtyard Marriott (1 of 4)
$50
Starting bid
One night, weekend stay for breakfast for 2 guests at the courtyard in Memphis/Collierville at Carraige Crossing location in king room accommodations
One Night Stay at Courtyard Marriott (2 of 4)
$50
Starting bid
One night, weekend stay for breakfast for 2 guests at the courtyard in Memphis/Collierville at Carraige Crossing location in king room accommodations
One Night Stay at Courtyard Marriott (3 of 4)
$50
Starting bid
One night, weekend stay for breakfast for 2 guests at the courtyard in Memphis/Collierville at Carraige Crossing location in king room accommodations
One Night Stay at Courtyard Marriott (4 of 4)
$50
Starting bid
One night, weekend stay for breakfast for 2 guests at the courtyard in Memphis/Collierville at Carraige Crossing location in king room accommodations
