Men & Women United for Youth and Families' Ally Memberships

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
As a Community Ally, your contribution will help us serve our mission to empower rural communities by equipping them with the tools to be self-sufficient. You will also be invited to our annual invitation only Meet & Greet Dinner.
Renews monthly
As a Unity Ally, your contribution will help us serve our mission to empower rural communities by equipping them with the tools to be self-sufficient. This contribution will also provide fresh produce to one family each month. You will also be invited to our annual invitation only Meet & Greet Dinner.
Renews monthly
As an Impact Ally, your contribution will help us serve our mission to empower rural communities by equipping them with the tools to be self-sufficient. This contribution will provide fresh produce to one family each month. This contribution will provide a $1,000 scholarship to a High School Senior (in your honor if desired) and an invitation to our scholarship banquet. You will also be invited to our annual invitation only Meet & Greet Dinner.
Renews monthly
As a Village Ally, your contribution will help us serve our mission to empower rural communities by equipping them with the tools to be self-sufficient. This contribution will provide fresh produce to 3 families each month. This contribution will provide a $1,000 scholarship to a High School Senior (in your honor if desired) and an invitation to our scholarship banquet. Your name will go on a plaque on our funders wall at our main office. You will also have complimentary access to all of our events.
Renews monthly
As a Legacy Ally, your contribution will help us serve our mission to empower rural communities by equipping them with the tools to be self-sufficient. This contribution will provide fresh produce to 6 families each month. This contribution will provide a $1,000 scholarship to two High School Seniors (in your honor if desired). Your name will go on a plaque on our funders wall at our main office. You will be invited to be a member of our advisory board. You will also have complimentary access to all of our events.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!