Men & Women United for Youth and Families' Ally Memberships

As a Legacy Ally, your contribution will help us serve our mission to empower rural communities by equipping them with the tools to be self-sufficient. This contribution will provide fresh produce to 6 families each month. This contribution will provide a $1,000 scholarship to two High School Seniors (in your honor if desired). Your name will go on a plaque on our funders wall at our main office. You will be invited to be a member of our advisory board. You will also have complimentary access to all of our events.