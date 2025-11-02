Men Heal Conference Vendor

1402 Corinth St

Dallas, TX 75215, USA

Small Business Supporter Sponsor
$100

Company Social Media Announcement

Small Business Advocate Sponsor
$250
  • Company Social Media Announcement
  • 1 Complimentary Vendor Table + 2 Chairs
  • Opportunity to include promo item/flyer/product in attendee bags (approx. 200 guests)
  • Exclusive Highlight in Event Program
Small Business Champion Sponsor
$500
  • Stage Time (2–3 minutes) to introduce your company or mission
  • Company Social Media Announcement
  • Logo placement on Step & Repeat photo backdrop
  • Exclusive Highlight in Event Program + Priority Vendor Placement
Small Business Vendor
$150
  • 1 Complimentary Vendor Table + 2 Chairs

