MEN OF HONOR LUNCHEON 2025

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.**when checking out, Please Select 'other' regarding optional donation fee**
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.**when checking out, Please Select 'other' regarding optional donation fee**
Vendor -
$200
1 table, 2 chairs
Showcase your products/services to the most recognized leaders
Connect with community leaders and dignities.
Increase brand visibility during an unprecedented celebration of Men of Honor. **when checking out, Please Select 'other' regarding optional donation fee**
1 table, 2 chairs
Showcase your products/services to the most recognized leaders
Connect with community leaders and dignities.
Increase brand visibility during an unprecedented celebration of Men of Honor. **when checking out, Please Select 'other' regarding optional donation fee**
Premium Promotion
$300
1/2 Page promotion in our event slide show/program
Social Media Promotion
Increase brand visibility during an unprecedent celebration of men of honor **when checking out, Please Select 'other' regarding optional donation fee**
1/2 Page promotion in our event slide show/program
Social Media Promotion
Increase brand visibility during an unprecedent celebration of men of honor **when checking out, Please Select 'other' regarding optional donation fee**
Premium Promotion
$500
Full-page promotion in our event slide show/program.
Access to VIP networking session.
Social media promotion.
Increase brand visibility during an unprecedented celebration of Men of Honor. **when checking out, Please Select 'other' regarding optional donation fee**
Full-page promotion in our event slide show/program.
Access to VIP networking session.
Social media promotion.
Increase brand visibility during an unprecedented celebration of Men of Honor. **when checking out, Please Select 'other' regarding optional donation fee**
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
Company name listed on event materials.
Reserved seating for 2 guests.
Social Media Recognition.
Business card size Ad in the event program.**when checking out, Please Select 'other' regarding optional donation fee**
Company name listed on event materials.
Reserved seating for 2 guests.
Social Media Recognition.
Business card size Ad in the event program.**when checking out, Please Select 'other' regarding optional donation fee**
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
Logo on all marketing materials.
Name mentioned during the event.
Reserved seating for 4 guests.
Quarter-page ad in the event program. Social media recognition. **when checking out, Please Select 'other' regarding optional donation fee**
Logo on all marketing materials.
Name mentioned during the event.
Reserved seating for 4 guests.
Quarter-page ad in the event program. Social media recognition. **when checking out, Please Select 'other' regarding optional donation fee**
Diamond Sponsor
$5,000
Logo on all event marketing materials, banners, and website
Recognition from stage during the event
VIP table for 6 guests
Social Media Shoutout Half-page ad in the event program
One vendor Table and 2 chairs. **when checking out, Please Select 'other' regarding optional donation fee**
Logo on all event marketing materials, banners, and website
Recognition from stage during the event
VIP table for 6 guests
Social Media Shoutout Half-page ad in the event program
One vendor Table and 2 chairs. **when checking out, Please Select 'other' regarding optional donation fee**
Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
Presentation on Stage for 5 minutes
VIP table for 10 guests
Including all the perks of the diamond sponsor package **when checking out, Please Select 'other' regarding optional donation fee**
Presentation on Stage for 5 minutes
VIP table for 10 guests
Including all the perks of the diamond sponsor package **when checking out, Please Select 'other' regarding optional donation fee**