MEN OF HONOR LUNCHEON 2025

6850 NW 88th Ave

Tamarac, FL 33321, USA

General Admission
$125
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.**when checking out, Please Select 'other' regarding optional donation fee**
Vendor -
$200
1 table, 2 chairs Showcase your products/services to the most recognized leaders Connect with community leaders and dignities. Increase brand visibility during an unprecedented celebration of Men of Honor. **when checking out, Please Select 'other' regarding optional donation fee**
Premium Promotion
$300
1/2 Page promotion in our event slide show/program Social Media Promotion Increase brand visibility during an unprecedent celebration of men of honor **when checking out, Please Select 'other' regarding optional donation fee**
Premium Promotion
$500
Full-page promotion in our event slide show/program. Access to VIP networking session. Social media promotion. Increase brand visibility during an unprecedented celebration of Men of Honor. **when checking out, Please Select 'other' regarding optional donation fee**
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
Company name listed on event materials. Reserved seating for 2 guests. Social Media Recognition. Business card size Ad in the event program.**when checking out, Please Select 'other' regarding optional donation fee**
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
Logo on all marketing materials. Name mentioned during the event. Reserved seating for 4 guests. Quarter-page ad in the event program. Social media recognition. **when checking out, Please Select 'other' regarding optional donation fee**
Diamond Sponsor
$5,000
Logo on all event marketing materials, banners, and website Recognition from stage during the event VIP table for 6 guests Social Media Shoutout Half-page ad in the event program One vendor Table and 2 chairs. **when checking out, Please Select 'other' regarding optional donation fee**
Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
Presentation on Stage for 5 minutes VIP table for 10 guests Including all the perks of the diamond sponsor package **when checking out, Please Select 'other' regarding optional donation fee**
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing