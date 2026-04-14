Men of Action

Offered by

Men of Action

About the memberships

Men of Action Partners

BUILDER (Monthly)
$50

Renews monthly

Supports:
• Weekly meals for Men of Action & Women of Action
• Consistent gathering environments
• Foundational operational needs


Impact:
Helps ensure that every week, someone has a place to show up, be seen, and begin their transformation.

BUILDER (Annual)
$600

Valid until May 12, 2027

Supports:
• Weekly meals for Men of Action & Women of Action
• Consistent gathering environments
• Foundational operational needs


Impact:
Helps ensure that every week, someone has a place to show up, be seen, and begin their transformation.

SUSTAINER (Monthly)
$300

Renews monthly

Supports:
• Weekly gatherings
• Ongoing outreach efforts
• Expansion of community impact


Impact:
Moves people from simply attending… to actually engaging and growing.

SUSTAINER (Annual)
$3,600

Valid until May 12, 2027

Supports:
• Weekly gatherings
• Ongoing outreach efforts
• Expansion of community impact


Impact:
Moves people from simply attending… to actually engaging and growing.

LEADER (Monthly)
$750

Renews monthly

Supports:
• Leadership development
• MALIRI cohort access (scholarships & support)
• Mentorship and training systems


Impact:
Helps develop men who don’t just change their lives—but help change others.

LEADER (Annual)
$750

Valid until May 12, 2027

Supports:
• Leadership development
• MALIRI cohort access (scholarships & support)
• Mentorship and training systems


Impact:
Helps develop men who don’t just change their lives—but help change others.

LEGACY (Monthly)
$1,500

Renews monthly

Supports:
• Regional expansion
• Leadership multiplication
• Long-term sustainability
• Infrastructure and future planning


Impact:
Builds something that outlives all of us.

LEGACY (Annual)
$18,000

Valid until May 12, 2027

Supports:
• Regional expansion
• Leadership multiplication
• Long-term sustainability
• Infrastructure and future planning


Impact:
Builds something that outlives all of us.

Add a donation for Men of Action

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