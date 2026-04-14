Men of Action Partners

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Supports:
• Weekly meals for Men of Action & Women of Action
• Consistent gathering environments
• Foundational operational needs
Impact:
Helps ensure that every week, someone has a place to show up, be seen, and begin their transformation.
Valid until May 12, 2027
Supports:
• Weekly meals for Men of Action & Women of Action
• Consistent gathering environments
• Foundational operational needs
Impact:
Helps ensure that every week, someone has a place to show up, be seen, and begin their transformation.
Renews monthly
Supports:
• Weekly gatherings
• Ongoing outreach efforts
• Expansion of community impact
Impact:
Moves people from simply attending… to actually engaging and growing.
Valid until May 12, 2027
Supports:
• Weekly gatherings
• Ongoing outreach efforts
• Expansion of community impact
Impact:
Moves people from simply attending… to actually engaging and growing.
Renews monthly
Supports:
• Leadership development
• MALIRI cohort access (scholarships & support)
• Mentorship and training systems
Impact:
Helps develop men who don’t just change their lives—but help change others.
Valid until May 12, 2027
Supports:
• Leadership development
• MALIRI cohort access (scholarships & support)
• Mentorship and training systems
Impact:
Helps develop men who don’t just change their lives—but help change others.
Renews monthly
Supports:
• Regional expansion
• Leadership multiplication
• Long-term sustainability
• Infrastructure and future planning
Impact:
Builds something that outlives all of us.
Valid until May 12, 2027
Supports:
• Regional expansion
• Leadership multiplication
• Long-term sustainability
• Infrastructure and future planning
Impact:
Builds something that outlives all of us.
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