Mending Our Mistakes, Inc.

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About this shop
Soft, comfortable t-shirt designed to support the mission of . Every purchase helps fund programs for noncustodial parents working to rebuild stability, strengthen family relationships, and reconnect with their children.
This shirt represents more than awareness. It represents second chances, family preservation, accountability with support, and hope for parents who are trying to move forward.
Available in multiple sizes and colors. Some shirts may be made to order, so shipping times may vary slightly.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!