MENK/ՄԵՆՔ Store

Lala/Լալա and Ara/Արա Birthday Party Paper Goods
-- great to have at children's parties. --you may order just Lala, just Ara or a package that has both.
------------Each set is $20
---For pickup/delivery and volume discounts please call 617-331-0426
-----Each box contains:
--One plastic table cover
--One paper triangle banner
--10 pieces of latex balloons
--20 pieces of double-layered napkins
-----6 pieces each of the following:
--9OZ paper cup
--paper hat
--paper straw with paper holder
--9” paper plate
--7” paper plate
--paper blowout
--paper invitation card with envelope
--plastic gift bag
--plastic spoons with design sticker
--plastic fork design sticker
--plastic knife
Lala/Լալա and Ara/Արա Birthday Party Paper Goods
-- great to have at children's parties. --you may order just Lala, just Ara or a package that has both.
------------Each set is $20
---For pickup/delivery and volume discounts please call 617-331-0426
-----Each box contains:
--One plastic table cover
--One paper triangle banner
--10 pieces of latex balloons
--20 pieces of double-layered napkins
-----6 pieces each of the following:
--9OZ paper cup
--paper hat
--paper straw with paper holder
--9” paper plate
--7” paper plate
--paper blowout
--paper invitation card with envelope
--plastic gift bag
--plastic spoons with design sticker
--plastic fork design sticker
--plastic knife
Party Set for Ara/Արա
$20
Party Set for Lala and Ara
$20
CD: Arev Armenian Folk Ensemble - 2 CDs
$30
In late 20th century Hamazkayin-Boston had a cooperative relationship with this group who produced two CDs- Original and the Return. To the best of our knowledge these CDs are sold out. These offerings are from our own archives. For inquiries, please text to 617 331 0426.
In late 20th century Hamazkayin-Boston had a cooperative relationship with this group who produced two CDs- Original and the Return. To the best of our knowledge these CDs are sold out. These offerings are from our own archives. For inquiries, please text to 617 331 0426.
CD: from Lucent Music - Musaner and Komitas Project
$30
In early 21st century Hamazkayin-Boston had a cooperative relationship with Ara Sarkissian who produced two CDs. These offerings are from our own archives. For inquiries, please text to 617 331 0426.
In early 21st century Hamazkayin-Boston had a cooperative relationship with Ara Sarkissian who produced two CDs. These offerings are from our own archives. For inquiries, please text to 617 331 0426.