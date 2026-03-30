Men's First Team

About this event
Bethesda, MD 20817 and 11135 Newport Mill Road, Kensington, MD 20895
Game takes place at Walt Whitman HS, 7100 Whittier Boulevard, Bethesda, MD 20817
Game takes place at Walt Whitman HS, 7100 Whittier Boulevard, Bethesda, MD 20817
Game takes place at Albert Einstein HS, 11135 Newport Mill Road, Kensington, MD 20895
Game takes place at Albert Einstein HS, 11135 Newport Mill Road, Kensington, MD 20895
Game takes place at Albert Einstein HS, 11135 Newport Mill Road, Kensington, MD 20895
Game takes place at Albert Einstein HS, 11135 Newport Mill Road, Kensington, MD 20895
Save $15!
The first 3 games, 4/4, 4/19 and 5/9 are at Walt Whitman HS, 7100 Whittier Boulevard, Bethesda, MD 20817;
The next 2 games, 5/23 and 5/30 are at Albert Einstein HS, 11135 Newport Mill Mill Road, Kensington, MD 20895
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!