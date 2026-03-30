Montgomery Soccer Inc

Hosted by

Montgomery Soccer Inc

About this event

Men's First Team

7100 Whittier Blvd

Bethesda, MD 20817 and 11135 Newport Mill Road, Kensington, MD 20895

1 Adult Ticket Bridge Sports Club @ MSI 5/9/26
$10

Game takes place at Walt Whitman HS, 7100 Whittier Boulevard, Bethesda, MD 20817

1 Adult Ticket Bridge Sports Club @ MSI 5/9/26
$5

Game takes place at Walt Whitman HS, 7100 Whittier Boulevard, Bethesda, MD 20817

1 Adult Ticket Bowleys Athletic @ MSI 5/23/26
$10

Game takes place at Albert Einstein HS, 11135 Newport Mill Road, Kensington, MD 20895

1 Child Ticket Bowleys Athletic @ MSI 5/23/26
$5

Game takes place at Albert Einstein HS, 11135 Newport Mill Road, Kensington, MD 20895

1 Adult Ticket Hybrid Football Club @ MSI 5/30/26
$10

Game takes place at Albert Einstein HS, 11135 Newport Mill Road, Kensington, MD 20895

1 Adult Ticket Hybrid Football Club @ MSI 5/30/26
$5

Game takes place at Albert Einstein HS, 11135 Newport Mill Road, Kensington, MD 20895

1 adult + 1 child ticket to all 3 remaining home games
$30

Save $15!


The first 3 games, 4/4, 4/19 and 5/9 are at Walt Whitman HS, 7100 Whittier Boulevard, Bethesda, MD 20817;


The next 2 games, 5/23 and 5/30 are at Albert Einstein HS, 11135 Newport Mill Mill Road, Kensington, MD 20895

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