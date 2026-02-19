Mental Health 2026 Partnership

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About this event
CHAMPION LEVEL
· Incorporation into upcoming event name
· 4 tickets to event
· Logo placement on event program
· Logo placement on front page of TXMHR website
· Gift check promotional photo
· Recognition on all social media event promotion posts (Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn)
· Promotional item for all event attendees
· Interview on A Mental Moment podcast
AMBASSADOR LEVEL
· Logo placement on front page of TXMHR website
· Gift check promotional photo
· Recognition on all social media platforms (Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn)
· Interview on A Mental Moment podcast
ADVOCATE LEVEL
· Logo placement on front of TXMHR website
· Gift check promotional photo
· Recognition on all social media platforms (Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn)
ALLY LEVEL
· Recognition on all social media platforms (Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn)
PERSONALIZED LEVEL
Are you wanting to partner at an amount other than the 4 that are identified? No problem! We are grateful for any gift, higher or lower than the named amounts.
We will honor the bulleted recognition items of the named partnership level immediately above the dollar amount you contribute!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!