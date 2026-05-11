Ego/Id

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Ego/Id

About the memberships

Mental Health Awareness Month

Mental Health Supporter
$1

Renews monthly

Show your support for mental health awareness and help us continue creating meaningful conversations and resources for our community.

Mental Health Ambassador
$3

Renews monthly

Support us further by helping us expand our impact, strengthen our message, and keep important mental health conversations reaching more people. Together we can tackle a stigmatized discussion.

Mental Health Champion
$5

Renews monthly

Become a leading supporter of our mission by helping us grow a stronger platform for advocacy, education, and community support around mental health and psycho-education. You'll receive a dedicated shoutout across our channels and personalized thank you message from me for being so awesome <3

Add a donation for Ego/Id

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!