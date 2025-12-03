The Gift of Hope: MHA Last-Minute Holiday Auction

An unforgettable experience for wine lovers! You and up to 7 guests (8 total) will enjoy a private guided tour of Galena Cellars led by founder Christine Lawlor and Winemaker Eric White.





Includes: An exclusive barrel tasting, a celebratory toast in the vineyard, and a curated selection of primarily dry wines. Also includes an immediate take-home bottle of wine.





The Food: Enjoy light bites provided by EJ’s Wine Shop, including cheese, meats, bruschetta, and a sweet dessert paired with Galena Cellars Port.





Fine Print: Reservation dates subject to availability. Not available on Saturdays. Valid until 5/22/26.





Must be 21+ to bid/win

Valued at over $800.