Hosted by

Mental Health America Of Dubuque County

About this event

Sales closed

The Gift of Hope: MHA Last-Minute Holiday Auction

James Martin Diamond Heart Necklace item
James Martin Diamond Heart Necklace
$100

Starting bid

Give the gift of elegance this year. This exquisite piece from James Martin features a delicate diamond heart pendant on a chain. It is the perfect romantic gesture or a meaningful way to show someone how much they are loved. (Valued at $600)

Galena Cellars Sip & Savor Experience item
Galena Cellars Sip & Savor Experience
$200

Starting bid

An unforgettable experience for wine lovers! You and up to 7 guests (8 total) will enjoy a private guided tour of Galena Cellars led by founder Christine Lawlor and Winemaker Eric White.


Includes: An exclusive barrel tasting, a celebratory toast in the vineyard, and a curated selection of primarily dry wines. Also includes an immediate take-home bottle of wine.


The Food: Enjoy light bites provided by EJ’s Wine Shop, including cheese, meats, bruschetta, and a sweet dessert paired with Galena Cellars Port.


Fine Print: Reservation dates subject to availability. Not available on Saturdays. Valid until 5/22/26.


Must be 21+ to bid/win

Valued at over $800.

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