The Gift of Hope: MHA Last-Minute Holiday Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Give the gift of elegance this year. This exquisite piece from James Martin features a delicate diamond heart pendant on a chain. It is the perfect romantic gesture or a meaningful way to show someone how much they are loved. (Valued at $600)
Starting bid
An unforgettable experience for wine lovers! You and up to 7 guests (8 total) will enjoy a private guided tour of Galena Cellars led by founder Christine Lawlor and Winemaker Eric White.
Includes: An exclusive barrel tasting, a celebratory toast in the vineyard, and a curated selection of primarily dry wines. Also includes an immediate take-home bottle of wine.
The Food: Enjoy light bites provided by EJ’s Wine Shop, including cheese, meats, bruschetta, and a sweet dessert paired with Galena Cellars Port.
Fine Print: Reservation dates subject to availability. Not available on Saturdays. Valid until 5/22/26.
Must be 21+ to bid/win
Valued at over $800.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!