Minds Matter Charity Open - Golf Tournament

Enjoy 9 holes of scramble golf as a four person mental illness themed team, competing for raffles and prizes while supporting individuals and families that are affected by mental illness. After a morning of fun, enjoy the eagle buffet, coffee and dessert at the Van Cortlandt Lake House for Laughs at Lunch. Special guest host and comedian Leonard Ouzts will help us navigate the very serious world of mental illness awareness while being the pressure relief valve through comedy.