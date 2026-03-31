The Light of Men Ecclesiastical Trust

Hosted by

The Light of Men Ecclesiastical Trust

About this event

Minds Matter Charity Open - Golf Tournament

Van Cortlandt Golf House

115 Van Cortlandt Park, Bronx, NY 10463, USA

Individual Golfer Package
$275

Enjoy 9 holes of scramble golf on a four person mental illness themed team, competing for raffles and prizes while supporting individuals and families that are affected by mental illness. After a morning of fun, enjoy the eagle buffet, coffee and dessert at the Van Cortlandt Lake House for Laughs at Lunch. Special guest host and comedian Leonard Ouzts will help us navigate the very serious world of mental illness awareness while being the pressure relief valve through comedy.

Donation Only (Team I help how I can to Advocate)
Pay what you can

This ticket is for people that only wish to make a donation, of any amount, to the cause of mental illness awareness and advocacy. This ticket does not include event participation or entry.

Team Golfer Package (Team Dysthymia Advocacy)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy 9 holes of scramble golf as a four person mental illness themed team, competing for raffles and prizes while supporting individuals and families that are affected by mental illness. After a morning of fun, enjoy the eagle buffet, coffee and dessert at the Van Cortlandt Lake House for Laughs at Lunch. Special guest host and comedian Leonard Ouzts will help us navigate the very serious world of mental illness awareness while being the pressure relief valve through comedy.

Team Golfer Package (Team Alcohol Use Disorder Advocacy)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy 9 holes of scramble golf as a four person mental illness themed team, competing for raffles and prizes while supporting individuals and families that are affected by mental illness. After a morning of fun, enjoy the eagle buffet, coffee and dessert at the Van Cortlandt Lake House for Laughs at Lunch. Special guest host and comedian Leonard Ouzts will help us navigate the very serious world of mental illness awareness while being the pressure relief valve through comedy.

Team Golfer Package (Team Drug Use Disorder Advocacy)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy 9 holes of scramble golf as a four person mental illness themed team, competing for raffles and prizes while supporting individuals and families that are affected by mental illness. After a morning of fun, enjoy the eagle buffet, coffee and dessert at the Van Cortlandt Lake House for Laughs at Lunch. Special guest host and comedian Leonard Ouzts will help us navigate the very serious world of mental illness awareness while being the pressure relief valve through comedy.

Team Golfer Package (Team Social Anxiety Disorder Advocacy)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy 9 holes of scramble golf as a four person mental illness themed team, competing for raffles and prizes while supporting individuals and families that are affected by mental illness. After a morning of fun, enjoy the eagle buffet, coffee and dessert at the Van Cortlandt Lake House for Laughs at Lunch. Special guest host and comedian Leonard Ouzts will help us navigate the very serious world of mental illness awareness while being the pressure relief valve through comedy.

Team Golfer Package (Team Panic Disorder Advocacy)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy 9 holes of scramble golf as a four person mental illness themed team, competing for raffles and prizes while supporting individuals and families that are affected by mental illness. After a morning of fun, enjoy the eagle buffet, coffee and dessert at the Van Cortlandt Lake House for Laughs at Lunch. Special guest host and comedian Leonard Ouzts will help us navigate the very serious world of mental illness awareness while being the pressure relief valve through comedy.

Team Golfer Package (Team PTSD Advocacy)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy 9 holes of scramble golf as a four person mental illness themed team, competing for raffles and prizes while supporting individuals and families that are affected by mental illness. After a morning of fun, enjoy the eagle buffet, coffee and dessert at the Van Cortlandt Lake House for Laughs at Lunch. Special guest host and comedian Leonard Ouzts will help us navigate the very serious world of mental illness awareness while being the pressure relief valve through comedy.

Team Golfer Package (Team Psychosis Advocacy)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy 9 holes of scramble golf as a four person mental illness themed team, competing for raffles and prizes while supporting individuals and families that are affected by mental illness. After a morning of fun, enjoy the eagle buffet, coffee and dessert at the Van Cortlandt Lake House for Laughs at Lunch. Special guest host and comedian Leonard Ouzts will help us navigate the very serious world of mental illness awareness while being the pressure relief valve through comedy.

Team Golfer Package (Team Schizoaffective Disorder Advocacy)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy 9 holes of scramble golf as a four person mental illness themed team, competing for raffles and prizes while supporting individuals and families that are affected by mental illness. After a morning of fun, enjoy the eagle buffet, coffee and dessert at the Van Cortlandt Lake House for Laughs at Lunch. Special guest host and comedian Leonard Ouzts will help us navigate the very serious world of mental illness awareness while being the pressure relief valve through comedy.

Team Golfer Package (Team Schizophrenia Advocacy)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy 9 holes of scramble golf as a four person mental illness themed team, competing for raffles and prizes while supporting individuals and families that are affected by mental illness. After a morning of fun, enjoy the eagle buffet, coffee and dessert at the Van Cortlandt Lake House for Laughs at Lunch. Special guest host and comedian Leonard Ouzts will help us navigate the very serious world of mental illness awareness while being the pressure relief valve through comedy.

Team Golfer Package (Team Antisocial P.D. Advocacy)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy 9 holes of scramble golf as a four person mental illness themed team, competing for raffles and prizes while supporting individuals and families that are affected by mental illness. After a morning of fun, enjoy the eagle buffet, coffee and dessert at the Van Cortlandt Lake House for Laughs at Lunch. Special guest host and comedian Leonard Ouzts will help us navigate the very serious world of mental illness awareness while being the pressure relief valve through comedy.

Team Golfer Package (Team Autism Spectrum Disorder Advocacy)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy 9 holes of scramble golf as a four person mental illness themed team, competing for raffles and prizes while supporting individuals and families that are affected by mental illness. After a morning of fun, enjoy the eagle buffet, coffee and dessert at the Van Cortlandt Lake House for Laughs at Lunch. Special guest host and comedian Leonard Ouzts will help us navigate the very serious world of mental illness awareness while being the pressure relief valve through comedy.

Team Golfer Package (Team Bipolar Disorder Advocacy)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy 9 holes of scramble golf as a four person mental illness themed team, competing for raffles and prizes while supporting individuals and families that are affected by mental illness. After a morning of fun, enjoy the eagle buffet, coffee and dessert at the Van Cortlandt Lake House for Laughs at Lunch. Special guest host and comedian Leonard Ouzts will help us navigate the very serious world of mental illness awareness while being the pressure relief valve through comedy.

Team Golfer Package (Team Borderline P.D. Advocacy)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy 9 holes of scramble golf as a four person mental illness themed team, competing for raffles and prizes while supporting individuals and families that are affected by mental illness. After a morning of fun, enjoy the eagle buffet, coffee and dessert at the Van Cortlandt Lake House for Laughs at Lunch. Special guest host and comedian Leonard Ouzts will help us navigate the very serious world of mental illness awareness while being the pressure relief valve through comedy.

Team Golfer Package (Team Generalized Anxiety Advocacy)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy 9 holes of scramble golf as a four person mental illness themed team, competing for raffles and prizes while supporting individuals and families that are affected by mental illness. After a morning of fun, enjoy the eagle buffet, coffee and dessert at the Van Cortlandt Lake House for Laughs at Lunch. Special guest host and comedian Leonard Ouzts will help us navigate the very serious world of mental illness awareness while being the pressure relief valve through comedy.

Team Golfer Package (Team Eating Disorder Advocacy)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy 9 holes of scramble golf as a four person mental illness themed team, competing for raffles and prizes while supporting individuals and families that are affected by mental illness. After a morning of fun, enjoy the eagle buffet, coffee and dessert at the Van Cortlandt Lake House for Laughs at Lunch. Special guest host and comedian Leonard Ouzts will help us navigate the very serious world of mental illness awareness while being the pressure relief valve through comedy.

Team Golfer Package (Team OCD Advocacy)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy 9 holes of scramble golf as a four person mental illness themed team, competing for raffles and prizes while supporting individuals and families that are affected by mental illness. After a morning of fun, enjoy the eagle buffet, coffee and dessert at the Van Cortlandt Lake House for Laughs at Lunch. Special guest host and comedian Leonard Ouzts will help us navigate the very serious world of mental illness awareness while being the pressure relief valve through comedy.

Team Golfer Package (Team Anxiety Disorder Advocacy)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy 9 holes of scramble golf as a four person mental illness themed team, competing for raffles and prizes while supporting individuals and families that are affected by mental illness. After a morning of fun, enjoy the eagle buffet, coffee and dessert at the Van Cortlandt Lake House for Laughs at Lunch. Special guest host and comedian Leonard Ouzts will help us navigate the very serious world of mental illness awareness while being the pressure relief valve through comedy.

Team Golfer Package (Team ADHD Advocacy)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy 9 holes of scramble golf as a four person mental illness themed team, competing for raffles and prizes while supporting individuals and families that are affected by mental illness. After a morning of fun, enjoy the eagle buffet, coffee and dessert at the Van Cortlandt Lake House for Laughs at Lunch. Special guest host and comedian Leonard Ouzts will help us navigate the very serious world of mental illness awareness while being the pressure relief valve through comedy.

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