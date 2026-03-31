Minds Matter Charity Open - Golf Tournament

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Enjoy 9 holes of scramble golf on a four person mental illness themed team, competing for raffles and prizes while supporting individuals and families that are affected by mental illness. After a morning of fun, enjoy the eagle buffet, coffee and dessert at the Van Cortlandt Lake House for Laughs at Lunch. Special guest host and comedian Leonard Ouzts will help us navigate the very serious world of mental illness awareness while being the pressure relief valve through comedy.
This ticket is for people that only wish to make a donation, of any amount, to the cause of mental illness awareness and advocacy. This ticket does not include event participation or entry.
Enjoy 9 holes of scramble golf as a four person mental illness themed team, competing for raffles and prizes while supporting individuals and families that are affected by mental illness. After a morning of fun, enjoy the eagle buffet, coffee and dessert at the Van Cortlandt Lake House for Laughs at Lunch. Special guest host and comedian Leonard Ouzts will help us navigate the very serious world of mental illness awareness while being the pressure relief valve through comedy.
Enjoy 9 holes of scramble golf as a four person mental illness themed team, competing for raffles and prizes while supporting individuals and families that are affected by mental illness. After a morning of fun, enjoy the eagle buffet, coffee and dessert at the Van Cortlandt Lake House for Laughs at Lunch. Special guest host and comedian Leonard Ouzts will help us navigate the very serious world of mental illness awareness while being the pressure relief valve through comedy.
Enjoy 9 holes of scramble golf as a four person mental illness themed team, competing for raffles and prizes while supporting individuals and families that are affected by mental illness. After a morning of fun, enjoy the eagle buffet, coffee and dessert at the Van Cortlandt Lake House for Laughs at Lunch. Special guest host and comedian Leonard Ouzts will help us navigate the very serious world of mental illness awareness while being the pressure relief valve through comedy.
Enjoy 9 holes of scramble golf as a four person mental illness themed team, competing for raffles and prizes while supporting individuals and families that are affected by mental illness. After a morning of fun, enjoy the eagle buffet, coffee and dessert at the Van Cortlandt Lake House for Laughs at Lunch. Special guest host and comedian Leonard Ouzts will help us navigate the very serious world of mental illness awareness while being the pressure relief valve through comedy.
Enjoy 9 holes of scramble golf as a four person mental illness themed team, competing for raffles and prizes while supporting individuals and families that are affected by mental illness. After a morning of fun, enjoy the eagle buffet, coffee and dessert at the Van Cortlandt Lake House for Laughs at Lunch. Special guest host and comedian Leonard Ouzts will help us navigate the very serious world of mental illness awareness while being the pressure relief valve through comedy.
Enjoy 9 holes of scramble golf as a four person mental illness themed team, competing for raffles and prizes while supporting individuals and families that are affected by mental illness. After a morning of fun, enjoy the eagle buffet, coffee and dessert at the Van Cortlandt Lake House for Laughs at Lunch. Special guest host and comedian Leonard Ouzts will help us navigate the very serious world of mental illness awareness while being the pressure relief valve through comedy.
Enjoy 9 holes of scramble golf as a four person mental illness themed team, competing for raffles and prizes while supporting individuals and families that are affected by mental illness. After a morning of fun, enjoy the eagle buffet, coffee and dessert at the Van Cortlandt Lake House for Laughs at Lunch. Special guest host and comedian Leonard Ouzts will help us navigate the very serious world of mental illness awareness while being the pressure relief valve through comedy.
Enjoy 9 holes of scramble golf as a four person mental illness themed team, competing for raffles and prizes while supporting individuals and families that are affected by mental illness. After a morning of fun, enjoy the eagle buffet, coffee and dessert at the Van Cortlandt Lake House for Laughs at Lunch. Special guest host and comedian Leonard Ouzts will help us navigate the very serious world of mental illness awareness while being the pressure relief valve through comedy.
Enjoy 9 holes of scramble golf as a four person mental illness themed team, competing for raffles and prizes while supporting individuals and families that are affected by mental illness. After a morning of fun, enjoy the eagle buffet, coffee and dessert at the Van Cortlandt Lake House for Laughs at Lunch. Special guest host and comedian Leonard Ouzts will help us navigate the very serious world of mental illness awareness while being the pressure relief valve through comedy.
Enjoy 9 holes of scramble golf as a four person mental illness themed team, competing for raffles and prizes while supporting individuals and families that are affected by mental illness. After a morning of fun, enjoy the eagle buffet, coffee and dessert at the Van Cortlandt Lake House for Laughs at Lunch. Special guest host and comedian Leonard Ouzts will help us navigate the very serious world of mental illness awareness while being the pressure relief valve through comedy.
Enjoy 9 holes of scramble golf as a four person mental illness themed team, competing for raffles and prizes while supporting individuals and families that are affected by mental illness. After a morning of fun, enjoy the eagle buffet, coffee and dessert at the Van Cortlandt Lake House for Laughs at Lunch. Special guest host and comedian Leonard Ouzts will help us navigate the very serious world of mental illness awareness while being the pressure relief valve through comedy.
Enjoy 9 holes of scramble golf as a four person mental illness themed team, competing for raffles and prizes while supporting individuals and families that are affected by mental illness. After a morning of fun, enjoy the eagle buffet, coffee and dessert at the Van Cortlandt Lake House for Laughs at Lunch. Special guest host and comedian Leonard Ouzts will help us navigate the very serious world of mental illness awareness while being the pressure relief valve through comedy.
Enjoy 9 holes of scramble golf as a four person mental illness themed team, competing for raffles and prizes while supporting individuals and families that are affected by mental illness. After a morning of fun, enjoy the eagle buffet, coffee and dessert at the Van Cortlandt Lake House for Laughs at Lunch. Special guest host and comedian Leonard Ouzts will help us navigate the very serious world of mental illness awareness while being the pressure relief valve through comedy.
Enjoy 9 holes of scramble golf as a four person mental illness themed team, competing for raffles and prizes while supporting individuals and families that are affected by mental illness. After a morning of fun, enjoy the eagle buffet, coffee and dessert at the Van Cortlandt Lake House for Laughs at Lunch. Special guest host and comedian Leonard Ouzts will help us navigate the very serious world of mental illness awareness while being the pressure relief valve through comedy.
Enjoy 9 holes of scramble golf as a four person mental illness themed team, competing for raffles and prizes while supporting individuals and families that are affected by mental illness. After a morning of fun, enjoy the eagle buffet, coffee and dessert at the Van Cortlandt Lake House for Laughs at Lunch. Special guest host and comedian Leonard Ouzts will help us navigate the very serious world of mental illness awareness while being the pressure relief valve through comedy.
Enjoy 9 holes of scramble golf as a four person mental illness themed team, competing for raffles and prizes while supporting individuals and families that are affected by mental illness. After a morning of fun, enjoy the eagle buffet, coffee and dessert at the Van Cortlandt Lake House for Laughs at Lunch. Special guest host and comedian Leonard Ouzts will help us navigate the very serious world of mental illness awareness while being the pressure relief valve through comedy.
Enjoy 9 holes of scramble golf as a four person mental illness themed team, competing for raffles and prizes while supporting individuals and families that are affected by mental illness. After a morning of fun, enjoy the eagle buffet, coffee and dessert at the Van Cortlandt Lake House for Laughs at Lunch. Special guest host and comedian Leonard Ouzts will help us navigate the very serious world of mental illness awareness while being the pressure relief valve through comedy.
Enjoy 9 holes of scramble golf as a four person mental illness themed team, competing for raffles and prizes while supporting individuals and families that are affected by mental illness. After a morning of fun, enjoy the eagle buffet, coffee and dessert at the Van Cortlandt Lake House for Laughs at Lunch. Special guest host and comedian Leonard Ouzts will help us navigate the very serious world of mental illness awareness while being the pressure relief valve through comedy.
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