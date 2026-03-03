Wellness In The Woods Inc

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Wellness In The Woods Inc

About this event

Mental Health First Aid (In-Person Training, Little Falls, MN)

213 1st Ave SE

Little Falls, MN 56345, USA

Free Registration
Free

This free registration reserves your seat for the full-day, in-person Mental Health First Aid training on May 6 from 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM in the Royalton Room of the Morrison County Government Center.


Lunch and all materials will be provided.


Because space is limited, please register only if you are able to attend the full session. If your plans change, we ask that you cancel your registration so we may offer your seat to someone on the waitlist.

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