An Evening of Elegance & Impact
Enjoy a beautifully curated evening dedicated to mental wellness, community empowerment, and meaningful connection. Your General Admission ticket includes:
• Access to the full gala program
• Red carpet experience
• Dinner & beverages
• Live entertainment
• Access to vendors and silent auction
• Networking with community leaders and advocates
Elevated Experience. Elevated Impact.
For guests who desire a premium gala experience while supporting life-changing mental health initiatives.
Includes:
• VIP reserved seating
• One complimentary bottle
• Exclusive VIP Mental Health Me commemorative bracelet
• Recognition in event program
An elevated seat at the table — for those committed to making a lasting difference.
Celebrate Together. Support Together. Heal Together.
Designed for partners who want to experience the evening side-by-side while contributing to a powerful cause.
Includes everything in General Admission plus:
• Reserved seating for two
• One complimentary bottle for your table
• Mental Health Me commemorative bracelets
• Priority check-in experience
Because mental health thrives in connection — and healing is stronger together.
Showcase Your Brand. Support the Mission.
The Vendor Ticket provides businesses and entrepreneurs the opportunity to showcase their products or services during the Annual Mental Health Me Gala while supporting mental health initiatives in our community.
Vendor Ticket Includes:
• One (1) 6–8 ft vendor table
• One (1) chair
• Dinner & beverages for one vendor representative
• Access to red carpet experience
• Networking with guests, sponsors, and community leaders
For businesses and individuals ready to make a powerful statement of support.
Includes:
•All VIP services
• 4 Bottles of wine
• Premium table placement
• Logo recognition on event materials
• Social media spotlight
• Stage acknowledgment
• Vendor opportunity
• Reserved VIP experience
