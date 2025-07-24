Mental State Memberships

Renews monthly
With your membership, you will have the option to reserve discounted entrance to our annual fundraiser and free raffle tickets.
Your name will be featured on our Website. You will be included when thanking our Members during the Presentation of our annual event.
Renews monthly
With your membership, you will have the option to reserve deeply discounted entrance to our annual fundraiser and free raffle tickets.
Your name and a small photo/logo will be featured on our website. You will be included when thanking our Members during the Presentation of our annual event.
Entrance into a quarterly art-focused giveaway!
Renews monthly
With your membership, you will have the option to reserve free entrance to our annual fundraiser and free raffle tickets.
Your name and a larger photo/logo will be featured on our website with the option for a link to be included. You will be included when thanking our Members during the Presentation of our annual event.
