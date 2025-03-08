Mental Wellness Connection Memberships 2025

As a Wellness Partner, you help expand access to professional mental health care for those who need it most. Your monthly support of $50 contributes to providing life-changing counseling sessions, ensuring that individuals in crisis receive the guidance they need.
While your contribution makes a lasting impact on the lives of others, we also encourage you to prioritize your own well-being. As a token of appreciation, you gain access to exclusive mental wellness resources and become part of a community dedicated to making mental health care accessible to all.
Wellness Advocate
$250
Renews monthly
As a Wellness Advocate, you provide weekly counseling sessions for an individual in Arkansas who lacks the financial resources to access mental health care. Your support ensures that someone in need receives consistent, professional guidance on their journey toward healing.
In appreciation of your commitment to mental wellness, you will also receive one private counseling session per month, allowing you to prioritize your own well-being while making a meaningful impact in someone else’s life.
Join us in creating a future where mental health care is accessible to all.
Become a Wellness Partner today and change lives—one session at a time.
Wellness Champion
$1,000
Renews monthly
As a Wellness Champion, you provide weekly counseling sessions for four individuals in Arkansas who lack the financial resources to access mental health care. Your generous support ensures that people receive the help they need to navigate life’s challenges with professional guidance.
In appreciation of your dedication to mental wellness, you will also receive weekly private counseling sessions, allowing you to invest in your own mental health while making a profound impact in the lives of others.
Your membership helps bridge the mental health gap for underserved communities in Arkansas while also ensuring that you receive personal support.
Join us today and be part of a movement that changes lives—one session at a time.
Wellness Catalyst
$2,500
Renews monthly
As a Wellness Catalyst, you are a driving force for change, providing weekly counseling sessions for 12 individuals who would otherwise go without care. Your generosity transforms lives by offering sustained, professional mental health support to those who need it most.
In recognition of your commitment, you will also receive weekly private counseling sessions, ensuring that your own mental health remains a priority as you help others heal.
Wellness Ambassador
$5,000
Renews monthly
Wellness Ambassadors are visionary leaders in the movement for accessible mental health care. As an Ambassador, you commit to:
Providing anything over $2500 per month in direct support.
Hosting an annual fundraising event, leveraging your influence, venue, and network to raise awareness and financial support for MWC.
We highly recommend Ambassadors provide a matching gift of at least $2,500 for the event to amplify impact.
As a Wellness Ambassador, you play a vital role in ensuring we continue expanding access to care, raising critical funds, and fostering a community committed to mental wellness for all.
