Mental Wellness Connection Memberships 2025

As a Wellness Champion, you provide weekly counseling sessions for four individuals in Arkansas who lack the financial resources to access mental health care. Your generous support ensures that people receive the help they need to navigate life’s challenges with professional guidance. In appreciation of your dedication to mental wellness, you will also receive weekly private counseling sessions, allowing you to invest in your own mental health while making a profound impact in the lives of others. Your membership helps bridge the mental health gap for underserved communities in Arkansas while also ensuring that you receive personal support. Join us today and be part of a movement that changes lives—one session at a time.

