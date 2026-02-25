Impactful Resources Foundation

Impactful Resources Foundation

Mental Wellness, Trauma & Resilience Community Symposium

908 Suffolk Blvd

Raleigh, NC 27603, USA

Healing Partner Sponsor
$500

Lead Sponsor: Includes premium logo placement on all promotional materials, social media recognition, and premium vendor table space. Supports outreach and community engagement activities.



 

Resilience Champion Sponsor
$250

Resilience Champion: Your contribution directly funds refreshments, workshop supplies, and session materials. Includes a premium vendor table and logo placement on promotional materials.


 

Hope Builder Sponsor
$100

Hope Builder helps us keep the symposium free for the community. Includes premium vendor table space.

