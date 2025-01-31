MENTORING MATTERS FASHION SHOW FUNDRAISER

Saturday, April 5th, 1pm - 3pm at the Asian American Resource Center.
The Mentoring Matters Fashion Show will spotlight mentoring organizations and raise funds to support their work making a difference in the lives of our youth.
There will be entertainment, fashion, speakers, community booths, raffles, and more!
Your ticket includes 2 raffle tickets for prizes.
Participating Mentoring Organizations: Austin Partners in Education, Kids in a New Groove, Reset Mentoring, Partnerships for Children, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Texas, and Girl Forward.
Participating Fashion Show Designers/Boutiques: Art by Hannah Hannah, Della Bella Boutique, and Eesa Rani.
Child Admission
$10
