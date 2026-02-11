The New Orleans Chapter The American Institute Of Architects

Hosted by

The New Orleans Chapter The American Institute Of Architects

About this event

Mentorship Program March Firm Tour: Studio BKA and MADE Design

1119 St Mary St

New Orleans, LA 70130, USA

AIAS Students, NOMA member,Emerging Professional AIA members
Pay what you can

Emerging Professionals in AIA New Orleans, NOMA members, and AIAS Students get priority access to our firm crawl with a "pay-what-you-can" ticket.

AIA New Orleans Architect/Professional Affiliate members
$10

Choose this option if you are an AIANO architect or affiliate member

Non-AIANO Member Architects
$20

Choose this option if you are not a member of AIA New Orleans

Pay It Forward
$20

Offer a donation for the event to enable additional students, emerging professionals, and NOMA members to attend.

Sponsor this Tour
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Support exposing students and emerging professionals to architecture practices by sponsoring our tour. Includes 2 tickets.

Add a donation for The New Orleans Chapter The American Institute Of Architects

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!