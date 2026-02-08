Long Island City Post No 2348 Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The Us

Offered by

Long Island City Post No 2348 Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The Us

About the memberships

Mentorship Sponsorships

Help with what you can!
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

Help us by donating any amount you wish to help continue and maintain our mentorship program.

Bronze Level
$25

Renews monthly

Help us by sponsoring our educational materials and have your logo displayed during our meetings

Silver Level
$50

Renews monthly

Help us by sponsoring teaching and learning tools, i.e. projector, laptops, internet cost.

Benefits

Bronze benefits

Special Mentioned in Meeting.

Gold Level
$100

Renews monthly

Help us by sponsoring our teachers and volunteers - who create curriculums and class schedules.

Benefits

Silver benefits

Logo on Web Page

Platinum Level
$360

Valid until February 24, 2027

Annual Sponsor of our Mentorship Program as an annual donor.

Benefits

Gold level benefits

Special Invitation to our Annual Mentorship Gala,

Add a donation for Long Island City Post No 2348 Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The Us

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!