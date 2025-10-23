Meowy Christmas Paint Party

Sheila from Art by Weeze paint parties will be our instructor for the afternoon. Step by step instruction is provided from start to finish, canvases are pre-sketched, no free hand drawing or experience is needed

All art supplies and materials included

We begin painting at 1pm, please arrive a few minutes early to settle in and get comfy.

The party is 3-3.5 hours. You are welcome to bring your favorite drinks and snacks. No alcohol please.