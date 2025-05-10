Mercantile

One "welcome to Auburn" sticker, designed by Trevor Maples of American Graffiti Tattoo in Old Town Auburn, and printed by Sticker Gimmick of Downtown Auburn.
POCKET T- Welcome to Auburn
$25
Soft as heck cotton T-Shirt with "welcome to Auburn" skate park graphic designed by local artist, Trevor Maples, pocket design created by Jayson Fox and printed in auburn by Red Five Printing and Embroidery
BEER TICKET GREEN A-Town Classic 2025
$8
each ticket will buy you one drink from our vendors during the day of the event 6/28/25, all sales final, sales end at 10pm
WINE/KOMBUCHA TICKET ORANGE A-Town Classic 2025
$10
each ticket will buy you one drink from our vendors during the day of the event 6/28/25, all sales final, sales end at 10pm
