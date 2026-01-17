MERCH DONATION 2026

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Assorted Friends of Blue Spring State Park T-Shirts. Sizes Youth to Adult XL.
Assorted Friends of Blue Spring State Park T-Shirts. Sizes 2XL - 3XL.
I ♥ BSSP t-shirts in long sleeve - Adult sizes S to XL
I ♥ BSSP t-shirts in long sleeve - Adult sizes 2XL and 3XL
Graphic sun shirt in adult sizes Small to Extra Large
Graphic sun shirt in adult sizes 2XL and 3XL.
Friends sticker with cartoon park animals
This is for stickers and small magnets that are $3 each or 2 for $5.
Large Magnet
4 stickers either $3 or 2 for $5
Cow/calf pair, round circle, etc.
Bracelets, earrings, necklaces
Fancy bejeweled pens with crystals, feathers, manatees, etc.
Logo coffee mug in pale green or white
Manatee Magnet stone
3D Manatee or Gator.
This includes: shot glass, sand bottle manatee in 3 colors (pink, blue and sand), fabric coin purses, pebble magnet, bead earrings, pins (manatee and gator), & magnet manatee (gray or blue).
Canvas Art Manatee Print
Wooden Manatee Ornament "Gentle Giant"
Choose from 2 designs for this fabulous tumbler!
Choose from 2 designs on our fabulous tumblers!
12 oz. Water Aluminum Can
16 oz. Water Aluminum Can
Friends of Blue Spring State Park Tote Bag
$10: manatee heart pin set, manatee coaster set, figurine cow/calf, bottle opener, pewter key chain,
2026
2 for $5 deal
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!