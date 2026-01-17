Friends of Blue Spring State Park

Hosted by

Friends of Blue Spring State Park

About this event

MERCH DONATION 2026

2100 W French Ave

Orange City, FL 32763, USA

Short sleeve T-Shirt Youth - Adult XL Size item
Short sleeve T-Shirt Youth - Adult XL Size
$20

Assorted Friends of Blue Spring State Park T-Shirts. Sizes Youth to Adult XL.

Short sleeve T-Shirt Adult T-Shirt 2XL - 3XL item
Short sleeve T-Shirt Adult T-Shirt 2XL - 3XL
$25

Assorted Friends of Blue Spring State Park T-Shirts. Sizes 2XL - 3XL.

Long sleeve T-shirt Adult sizes S to XL
$35

I ♥ BSSP t-shirts in long sleeve - Adult sizes S to XL

Long sleeve T-shirt in Adult 2XL and 3XL
$40

I ♥ BSSP t-shirts in long sleeve - Adult sizes 2XL and 3XL

Sun shirt long and short sleeve Adult S-XL item
Sun shirt long and short sleeve Adult S-XL
$30

Graphic sun shirt in adult sizes Small to Extra Large

Sunshirt long and short sleeve Adult 2XL and 3XL item
Sunshirt long and short sleeve Adult 2XL and 3XL
$35

Graphic sun shirt in adult sizes 2XL and 3XL.

Sticker Friends Animals item
Sticker Friends Animals
$3

Friends sticker with cartoon park animals

2 for $5 deal - stickers and magnets that are $3 each
$5

This is for stickers and small magnets that are $3 each or 2 for $5.

Large Magnets item
Large Magnets
$5

Large Magnet

4 Stickers: 2 new and Logo and baby 'tee item
4 Stickers: 2 new and Logo and baby 'tee
$3

4 stickers either $3 or 2 for $5

Magnet
$3

Cow/calf pair, round circle, etc.

Beaded jewelry
$5

Bracelets, earrings, necklaces

Bejeweled fancy pens
$12

Fancy bejeweled pens with crystals, feathers, manatees, etc.

Coffee mug
$8

Logo coffee mug in pale green or white

Manatee Magnet stone item
Manatee Magnet stone
$5

Manatee Magnet stone

3D Manatee or Gator item
3D Manatee or Gator
$10

3D Manatee or Gator.

$5 assorted: sand bottle, pins, shot glass, coin purse item
$5 assorted: sand bottle, pins, shot glass, coin purse item
$5 assorted: sand bottle, pins, shot glass, coin purse
$5

This includes: shot glass, sand bottle manatee in 3 colors (pink, blue and sand), fabric coin purses, pebble magnet, bead earrings, pins (manatee and gator), & magnet manatee (gray or blue).

Canvas Art Manatee Print item
Canvas Art Manatee Print
$5

Canvas Art Manatee Print

Manatee Ornament Wooden item
Manatee Ornament Wooden
$10

Wooden Manatee Ornament "Gentle Giant"

Tumbler - smaller size 20 oz. item
Tumbler - smaller size 20 oz.
$25

Choose from 2 designs for this fabulous tumbler!

Tumbler - larger size item
Tumbler - larger size
$35

Choose from 2 designs on our fabulous tumblers!

Water 12 oz. with pull tab item
Water 12 oz. with pull tab
$2

12 oz. Water Aluminum Can

Water 16 oz with screw on cap item
Water 16 oz with screw on cap
$3

16 oz. Water Aluminum Can

Tote Bag item
Tote Bag
$20

Friends of Blue Spring State Park Tote Bag

$10 various items
$10

$10: manatee heart pin set, manatee coaster set, figurine cow/calf, bottle opener, pewter key chain,

Ripples plushy
$30
Mini black bear and turtle
$5
Collector's pin 2026
$1

2026

2 newest stickers - $3 or 2 for $5 deal
$5

2 for $5 deal

Mini drink koozie, jar opener, tissue box cover
$5
Cloth/leather Manatee earrings and Key chain
$10
Coaster set
$10
Quilt ticket 1 for $5
$5
Quilt ticket deal 5 for $20
$20
Hand made stuffed manatee- gray large
$25
Hand made stuffed manatee - small
$15
Hand made stuffed - large patterned
$35

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!