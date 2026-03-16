Merch for the Arts

Designed for those who appreciate a classic fit, this sweatshirt is ideal for dance enthusiasts, fitness lovers, and those looking for a stylish layering piece. Celebrate your passion during dance recitals, holiday gatherings, or even just while lounging at home.



Product features

- Dropped shoulders for a relaxed fit

- 1x1 ribbed cuffs for a comfortable stretch

- Seamless design reduces fabric waste

- Soft cotton and polyester blend

- Classic fit for everyday wear



Care instructions

- Machine wash: cold (max 30C or 90F)

- Non-chlorine: bleach as needed

- Tumble dry: low heat

- Iron, steam or dry: low heat

- Do not dryclean