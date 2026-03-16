Merch for the Arts

About this shop
Designed for those who appreciate a classic fit, this sweatshirt is ideal for dance enthusiasts, fitness lovers, and those looking for a stylish layering piece. Celebrate your passion during dance recitals, holiday gatherings, or even just while lounging at home.
Product features
- Dropped shoulders for a relaxed fit
- 1x1 ribbed cuffs for a comfortable stretch
- Seamless design reduces fabric waste
- Soft cotton and polyester blend
- Classic fit for everyday wear
Care instructions
- Machine wash: cold (max 30C or 90F)
- Non-chlorine: bleach as needed
- Tumble dry: low heat
- Iron, steam or dry: low heat
- Do not dryclean
-100% cotton jersey
-Medium fabric (7.0 oz /yd² (240 g/m²))
-Modern cropped fit
-Sewn-in label
-"C" logo on the left sleeve
$
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