Merch Shop

Introducing Arizona Pug Party & Rescue Hot Sauce – a sweet and spicy blend rated a solid 3 out of 5 for heat, designed to add just the right kick to every bite. Made with a premium mix of habanero, scotch bonnet, and ghost peppers, this sauce combines these bold flavors with red bell pepper, onions, garlic, ginger, and other ingredients to bring a balanced, vibrant heat that dissipates quickly. The subtle sweetness and sharp kick make it perfect for everything from hot dogs to meats, fish, and pasta.





Every bottle brings not only unforgettable flavor but also supports Arizona’s pugs in need. Spice up your meal and make a difference with Arizona Pug Party & Rescue Hot Sauce – the hot sauce with a heart!





Products sold by Arizona Pug Party & Rescue are part of our fundraising efforts, supporting our mission to care for and rehome pugs in need.