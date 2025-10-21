Merch Shop

Offered by
Introducing Arizona Pug Party & Rescue Hot Sauce – a sweet and spicy blend rated a solid 3 out of 5 for heat, designed to add just the right kick to every bite. Made with a premium mix of habanero, scotch bonnet, and ghost peppers, this sauce combines these bold flavors with red bell pepper, onions, garlic, ginger, and other ingredients to bring a balanced, vibrant heat that dissipates quickly. The subtle sweetness and sharp kick make it perfect for everything from hot dogs to meats, fish, and pasta.
Every bottle brings not only unforgettable flavor but also supports Arizona’s pugs in need. Spice up your meal and make a difference with Arizona Pug Party & Rescue Hot Sauce – the hot sauce with a heart!
Products sold by Arizona Pug Party & Rescue are part of our fundraising efforts, supporting our mission to care for and rehome pugs in need.
Introducing the Pug Party Trucker Hat! 🌵🐾 This stylish and fun hat is the perfect accessory for pug lovers and desert dwellers alike. Featuring the Arizona Pug Party & Rescue logo, complete with an adorable pug sporting shades next to a cactus, it’s a must-have for any rescue supporter.
Made with a breathable mesh back and adjustable snap closure, it’s designed for comfort and a perfect fit. Whether you're out for a stroll with your pug or hanging out at a rescue event, this hat brings a playful touch to your outfit while supporting a great cause.
Limited Quantities- grab yours now and wear your pug pride loud and proud! All proceeds go directly to helping pugs in need through AZ Pug Party & Rescue.
