Merch Shop

Ethical and sustainable t-shirt. Available in sizes 2T - 2XL in multiple colors.
Baseball cap. One size fits all. Available in two colors.
32oz Insulated Water Bottles. Keep your water cold or your tea hot! Available in 3 colors.
Super soft crewneck sweatshirts. Limited stock.
One size fits all. Warm beanies in a variety of colors and styles.
Caravan music. Take home our music with our eclectic collection of CDs from over the decades.
Waterwings by Gabriel Vanaver and Uncle Bill's Banjo Book by the late Bill Vanaver.
A selection of vintage tees and tanks from various designs through the decades. Size and style varies. Multiple options.
A spacious duffle bag for all your dance gear!
Stylish sunglasses. Available in multiple colors.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!