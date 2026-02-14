Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association® NY 19-10

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Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association® NY 19-10

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Merch (test copy)

Finger Lakes Flannel item
Finger Lakes Flannel item
Finger Lakes Flannel item
Finger Lakes Flannel
$50

This premium flannel is custom designed by CVMA® NY 19-10! CVMA® Black Red and Gold with "Finger Lakes" bar on the chest pocket and black pearl buttons down the front make this flannel a must have for anyone! Ride in style with this hot item! Get one for yourself and give one to friends and family.


*This item is a preorder and will be available after production finishes. Estimated arrival 3/5/2026.

*Sizes run slightly smaller than expected.

*Limited Run Item only 300 available for this run.

*Choose Local Pickup and we will bring your order to you at Nationals 2026!

Regular Shipping
$12

This shipping option includes up to 2 items. Please select the large order option for more than 2 items.

Large Order Shipping
$24

This option is for orders over 3 items but under 6. For any other shipping needs, please contact us at www.cvma1910.org.

Local Pick-Up
Free

Select this option for pickup at a chapter meeting, a pre arranged location or at Nationals 2026.

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