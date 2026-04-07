Menlo Atherton High School Football Association

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Menlo Atherton High School Football Association

About this event

Merch Vendor Payment | ROOTS FEST 26

555 Middlefield Rd

Atherton, CA 94027, USA

Merch Vendor Payments | Early Access
$200
Available until Apr 20

10 left!

Bears Without Borders R.O.O.T.S Fest Vendor Application

Thank you for your interest in being a vendor at the Bears Without Borders R.O.O.T.S Fest (Reconnecting Our Ocean Through Service).


R.O.O.T.S Fest is the BIGGEST Pacific Islander Youth Festival in the Bay Area, where students showcase cultural dances representing their island communities. This vibrant, family-friendly event celebrates Pacific Island heritage and raises funds for our student service trip to Tonga.


This festival is truly for the community, by the community.

We welcome vendors of all kinds—food, apparel, jewelry, art, crafts, desserts, and more—to apply and be part of this special day.


Please note that a vendor fee is required. This directly supports our Bears Without Borders trip to Tonga, helping students serve, connect with their culture, and gain life-changing experiences.


Applications are carefully reviewed to ensure a well-balanced event. Space is limited, and submission does not guarantee acceptance.


For food vendors or media inquiries, please email:
[email protected]



Minimum requirements for all vendors:

  • 10x10 canopy
  • table(s) for your items
  • signage/banners for booth
  • positive attitude ;)
Merch Vendor Payments | Standard Vendor
$300
Available until May 4

10 left!

Bears Without Borders R.O.O.T.S Fest Vendor Application

Thank you for your interest in being a vendor at the Bears Without Borders R.O.O.T.S Fest (Reconnecting Our Ocean Through Service).


R.O.O.T.S Fest is the BIGGEST Pacific Islander Youth Festival in the Bay Area, where students showcase cultural dances representing their island communities. This vibrant, family-friendly event celebrates Pacific Island heritage and raises funds for our student service trip to Tonga.


This festival is truly for the community, by the community.

We welcome vendors of all kinds—food, apparel, jewelry, art, crafts, desserts, and more—to apply and be part of this special day.


Please note that a vendor fee is required. This directly supports our Bears Without Borders trip to Tonga, helping students serve, connect with their culture, and gain life-changing experiences.


Applications are carefully reviewed to ensure a well-balanced event. Space is limited, and submission does not guarantee acceptance.


For food vendors or media inquiries, please email:
[email protected]



Minimum requirements for all vendors:

  • 10x10 canopy
  • table(s) for your items
  • signage/banners for booth
  • positive attitude ;)
Merch Vendor Payments | Final Call Vendor
$500
Available until May 18

10 left!

Bears Without Borders R.O.O.T.S Fest Vendor Application

Thank you for your interest in being a vendor at the Bears Without Borders R.O.O.T.S Fest (Reconnecting Our Ocean Through Service).


R.O.O.T.S Fest is the BIGGEST Pacific Islander Youth Festival in the Bay Area, where students showcase cultural dances representing their island communities. This vibrant, family-friendly event celebrates Pacific Island heritage and raises funds for our student service trip to Tonga.


This festival is truly for the community, by the community.

We welcome vendors of all kinds—food, apparel, jewelry, art, crafts, desserts, and more—to apply and be part of this special day.


Please note that a vendor fee is required. This directly supports our Bears Without Borders trip to Tonga, helping students serve, connect with their culture, and gain life-changing experiences.


Applications are carefully reviewed to ensure a well-balanced event. Space is limited, and submission does not guarantee acceptance.


For food vendors or media inquiries, please email:
[email protected]



Minimum requirements for all vendors:

  • 10x10 canopy
  • table(s) for your items
  • signage/banners for booth
  • positive attitude ;)
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