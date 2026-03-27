Merchandise - 2026 Douglasville Beer & Wine Festival

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A limited edition tie-dyed T-Shirt featuring the work of local artist Chaney Billips.
You can edit the Zeffy service fees by selecting "other" in the dropdown list.
Check availability at merch table before purchasing.
A limited edition 2026 Douglasville Beer & Wine Festival color changing cup (Orange to Red) with original artwork by local artist Chaney Billips.
You can edit the Zeffy service fees by selecting "other" in the dropdown list.
Check availability at merch table before purchasing.
The bundle includes:
A limited edition 2026 Douglasville Beer & Wine Festival color changing cup (Orange to Red)
and
A limited edition tie-dyed T-Shirt
both featuring the work of local artist Chaney Billips.
You can edit the Zeffy service fees by selecting "other" in the dropdown list.
Check Availability at Merch Table Before Purchasing.
Keep things cold OR hot in your very own CAC Branded lunch tote/cooler.
Check size availability at merch table before purchasing.
This is the official tie-dyed T-Shirt from the first Douglasville Beer & Wine Festival, featuring the original logo.
Check availability at merch table before purchasing.
A limited edition 2026 Douglasville Beer & Wine Festival color changing cup (Pink to Purple) with original artwork by local artist Chaney Billips.
You can edit the Zeffy service fees by selecting "other" in the dropdown list.
Check availability at merch table before purchasing.
Buy a full can of your favorite festival brew.
You can edit the Zeffy service fees by selecting "other" in the dropdown list.
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