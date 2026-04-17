Stewards of the Black Rock Desert

Offered by

Stewards of the Black Rock Desert

About this shop

Merchandise

Guru Road Restoration T-shirt tan item
Guru Road Restoration T-shirt tan
$30

Locally sourced t-shirt. Available in medium, large, and XL.

Guru Road Restoration 2XL T-shirt tan item
Guru Road Restoration 2XL T-shirt tan
$35

Locally sourced t-shirt. 2XL size.

Guru Road Restoration T-shirt blue item
Guru Road Restoration T-shirt blue
$30

Locally sourced t-shirt. Available in medium, large, and XL.

Guru Road Restoration 2XL T-shirt blue item
Guru Road Restoration 2XL T-shirt blue
$35

Locally sourced t-shirt. 2XL size.

13 oz Ceramic Coffee Mug item
13 oz Ceramic Coffee Mug
$20

Great cup for around the campfire.

Black Rock Desert by Goin and Starrs, soft cover item
Black Rock Desert by Goin and Starrs, soft cover
$35

Black Rock is a collaborative book by the celebrated geographer Paul F. Starrs and photographer Peter Goin. It is also a major exhibit: more than twenty years of exploring, photographing, experiencing.

Black Rock Desert by Goin and Starrs, hard cover item
Black Rock Desert by Goin and Starrs, hard cover
$60

Black Rock is a collaborative book by the celebrated geographer Paul F. Starrs and photographer Peter Goin. It is also a major exhibit: more than twenty years of exploring, photographing, experiencing.

Black Rock Desert poster item
Black Rock Desert poster
$15

Featuring Fly Geyser c. 2002. 22" x 28". Signed by the authors of Black Rock.

Stewards Sticker Oval 5" x 3" item
Stewards Sticker Oval 5" x 3"
$10

Oval sticker with Stewards' logo and web address. 5" x 3"

Stewards sticker circle, 2" item
Stewards sticker circle, 2"
$5

Circle sticker with Stewards logo.

Stewards logo patch, 2". item
Stewards logo patch, 2".
$10

Embroidered patch with Stewards logo, 2".

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