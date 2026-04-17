Merchandise

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Locally sourced t-shirt. Available in medium, large, and XL.
Locally sourced t-shirt. 2XL size.
Locally sourced t-shirt. Available in medium, large, and XL.
Locally sourced t-shirt. 2XL size.
Great cup for around the campfire.
Black Rock is a collaborative book by the celebrated geographer Paul F. Starrs and photographer Peter Goin. It is also a major exhibit: more than twenty years of exploring, photographing, experiencing.
Black Rock is a collaborative book by the celebrated geographer Paul F. Starrs and photographer Peter Goin. It is also a major exhibit: more than twenty years of exploring, photographing, experiencing.
Featuring Fly Geyser c. 2002. 22" x 28". Signed by the authors of Black Rock.
Oval sticker with Stewards' logo and web address. 5" x 3"
Circle sticker with Stewards logo.
Embroidered patch with Stewards logo, 2".
$
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