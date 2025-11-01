Merchandise Shop

Offered by
Heather Royal/Navy t-shirt
Navy t-shirt
I'm tiny, please SIZE UP
Green Tie-Dye t-shirt
Metro blue t-shirt
Jet Black t-shirt
Navy tie dye t-shirt
SB Roster Shirt, navy short sleeve
IB Roster Shirt, pink short sleeve
CB Roster shirt, green short sleeve
Orchestra Roster Shirt, pink short sleeve
Navy Polo shirt
Worn when working venue fundraising events
Worn by marching band pit crew members
Navy long sleeve shirt
White/vintage heather long sleeve shirt
Grey w/ Band logo on backside
Leesville Pride Band
Colors: Green or Navy
Colors: Green or Navy
Leesville Pride Band full zip hooded sweatshirt
Colors: Green or Navy
Worn by marching band pit crew members
Worn when working venue fundraising events
Worn by marching band pit crew members
Blue or Green
Blue or Green
with Band Logo $40;
See additional items for add-ons like name, initials and/or grad year
Add-on for Name or Initials added to Band blanket
Add Grad year to your Band blanket
$
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