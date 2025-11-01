Leesville Road High School Bands Club

Offered by

Leesville Road High School Bands Club

Merchandise Shop

Short sleeve Band Dad T-shirt
$20

Heather Royal/Navy t-shirt

0
Short sleeve Band Mom T-shirt
$20

Navy t-shirt

I'm tiny, please SIZE UP

0
Short Sleeve LRHS BAND T-shirt
$20

Green Tie-Dye t-shirt

0
Short Sleeve Orchestra T-shirt
$20

Metro blue t-shirt

0
Short Sleeve Band Security & Road Crew T-Shirt
$20

Jet Black t-shirt

0
Short Sleeve "I'm with the Band" T-Shirt
$20

Navy tie dye t-shirt

0
Symphonic Band ROSTER Shirt
$15

SB Roster Shirt, navy short sleeve

0
Intermediate Band ROSTER Shirt
$15

IB Roster Shirt, pink short sleeve

0
Concert Band ROSTER Shirt
$15

CB Roster shirt, green short sleeve

0
Orchestra ROSTER Shirt
$15

Orchestra Roster Shirt, pink short sleeve

0
Polo Shirt - wear for Venue Fundraising and Pit Crew
$25

Navy Polo shirt


Worn when working venue fundraising events


Worn by marching band pit crew members


0
Long Sleeve Dad shirt
$25

Navy long sleeve shirt

0
Long Sleeve Mom shirt
$25

White/vintage heather long sleeve shirt

0
Crew Neck Sweatshirt
$30

Grey w/ Band logo on backside

0
Hooded Band Sweatshirt
$35

Leesville Pride Band

Colors: Green or Navy

0
Hooded Orchestra Sweatshirt
$35

Colors: Green or Navy

0
Zip-Up Hooded Sweatshirt
$40

Leesville Pride Band full zip hooded sweatshirt

Colors: Green or Navy

0
Pullover Windshirt - VNeck
$40

Worn by marching band pit crew members

0
Leesville Band Hat or Visor
$20

Worn when working venue fundraising events


Worn by marching band pit crew members

0
Leesville Band Magnet
$5
0
Set of Two (2) Leesville Band Magnets
$8
0
Leesville Band Sticker
$3
0
Set of Two (2) Leesville Band Stickers
$5
0
Leesville Band Ornament
$8

Blue or Green

0
Set of Two (2) Leesville Band Ornaments
$12

Blue or Green

0
Band Blanket
$40

with Band Logo $40;

See additional items for add-ons like name, initials and/or grad year

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Band blanket Add-on (Name or Initials)
$10

Add-on for Name or Initials added to Band blanket

0
Band blanket Add-on (Grad Year)
$5

Add Grad year to your Band blanket

0
Add a donation for Leesville Road High School Bands Club

$

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