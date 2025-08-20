Mercy High School Headbands

XCY Headband Customized with Mercy Colors and Logos
$70

$58 for headband and $12 for custom decals.

Taxes and shipping included

Key Features

  • Customized with Mercy decals
  • Cool. Both in styling and comfort.
  • Lightweight. Easy to wear.
  • Durable. Holds up season after season.
  • Protects. 5-Star rating from Virginia Tech.
  • Come in 5 sizes for a perfect fit.
  • Customizable with your logo.

-Note, your daughter has been measured for the correct size already.

Coaches Special
$60

$58 for headband and $12 for custom decals.

Taxes and shipping included

Key Features

  • Customized with Mercy decals
  • Cool. Both in styling and comfort.
  • Lightweight. Easy to wear.
  • Durable. Holds up season after season.
  • Protects. 5-Star rating from Virginia Tech.
  • Come in 5 sizes for a perfect fit.
  • Customizable with your logo.

-Note, your daughter has been measured for the correct size already.

Pink Lip Guard
$23

Hot Pink Color 


WIND TUNNEL DESIGN: Patented design simulates a high performing wind tunnel to increase air flow up to 20%.

IMPACT DAMPENING SHIELD:  Bonded layer of impact dampening material

- INNOVATIVE MATERIAL: Provides impressive comfort and impact dampening. Material is latex and BPA free.

- NO BOILING REQUIRED: Allows the athlete an instant fit and even provides a great fit for braces. 

- MANUFACTURED IN THE USA

Blue Lip Guard
$23

Cool Blue


 WIND TUNNEL DESIGN: Patented design simulates a high performing wind tunnel to increase air flow up to 20%.

IMPACT DAMPENING SHIELD:  Bonded layer of impact dampening material

- INNOVATIVE MATERIAL: Provides impressive comfort and impact dampening. Material is latex and BPA free.

- NO BOILING REQUIRED: Allows the athlete an instant fit and even provides a great fit for braces. 

- MANUFACTURED IN THE USA

Decals only
$12

If you already have a headband and wish to add Mercy decals to it. The picture is an example. Naturally Mercy's will be blue with a Bear logo and the M.

