Mercy High School Headbands

$58 for headband and $12 for custom decals.
Taxes and shipping included
Key Features
-Note, your daughter has been measured for the correct size already.
$58 for headband and $12 for custom decals.
Taxes and shipping included
Key Features
-Note, your daughter has been measured for the correct size already.
Hot Pink Color
WIND TUNNEL DESIGN: Patented design simulates a high performing wind tunnel to increase air flow up to 20%.
- IMPACT DAMPENING SHIELD: Bonded layer of impact dampening material
- INNOVATIVE MATERIAL: Provides impressive comfort and impact dampening. Material is latex and BPA free.
- NO BOILING REQUIRED: Allows the athlete an instant fit and even provides a great fit for braces.
- MANUFACTURED IN THE USA
Cool Blue
WIND TUNNEL DESIGN: Patented design simulates a high performing wind tunnel to increase air flow up to 20%.
- IMPACT DAMPENING SHIELD: Bonded layer of impact dampening material
- INNOVATIVE MATERIAL: Provides impressive comfort and impact dampening. Material is latex and BPA free.
- NO BOILING REQUIRED: Allows the athlete an instant fit and even provides a great fit for braces.
- MANUFACTURED IN THE USA
If you already have a headband and with to add Mercy decals to it.The picture is an example. Naturally Mercy's will be blue with a Bear logo and the M.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing