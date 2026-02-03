Mercy School Institute

Hosted by

Mercy School Institute

About this event

Mercy School Institute Ramadan Fundraising Iftar 2026

14001 N Harvey Ave

Edmond, OK 73013, USA

Table Reservation
$500

Limited tables available for purchase. Each reserved table seats 10 guests.

General Admission
$35

Enjoy the full program in the main hall. Families choosing to seat their children (ages 7-18) with them here must purchase general admission tickets for them.

Child Ticket (ages 7-18)
$20

All children and adolescents will have designated seating in gym.

Babysitting (ages 3-6)
Free

Babysitting is provided. Please indicate how many spots your family requires.

Children under age of 3
Free

Will be seated with parents. Due to space limitations, we ask strollers to remain outdoors

Add a donation for Mercy School Institute

$

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