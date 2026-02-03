Mercy School Institute Ramadan Fundraising Iftar 2026

About this event
Limited tables available for purchase. Each reserved table seats 10 guests.
Enjoy the full program in the main hall. Families choosing to seat their children (ages 7-18) with them here must purchase general admission tickets for them.
All children and adolescents will have designated seating in gym.
Babysitting is provided. Please indicate how many spots your family requires.
Will be seated with parents. Due to space limitations, we ask strollers to remain outdoors
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