Meredith Historical Society's Bookshop

Biography of a Founding Father. From building roads, bridges, and mills...to fighting for independence...Ebeneezer Smith must be included among the town's, state's, and country's founding fathers
Assorted Musings and Vignettes, including: The First Settlers of Meredith, A Brief History of Meredith Neck and the Islands, The Curse of the Bambino's Wife, and several others
More Assorted Musings and Vignettes, including: Eva Blake and Meredith's Progressive Women, Dr. Fred Hawkins and "Old Town" Meredith, The Black Heritage Trail in Early Meredith, Meredith in the 1970's ...and more.
Chemung & the West End of Meredith, NH
Learn how this important arm of Lake Winnipesaukee played a key role in lake boating history and how it developed from a lumber-clogged mill site into a recreational mecca lined with handsome parks and grand hotel.s
This book is an in-depth history of settlement on Bear Island, Lake Winnipesaukee...The book closes with vignettes on the early history of more than 30 other islands.
The Story of St. John's-on-the-Lake -- St. John's-on-the-Lake Chapel was built on Bear Island in 1927. It is located on the site where the island's first settler, Robert Bryant, established his farm c.1801.
Celebrating 250 Years of Meredith History 1768-2018
Photographical compilation of the transformation of Meredith from an agricultural community in the mid-eighteenth century to a mill community to the popular tourist destination that it is today.
This book project began with a database of Meredith's Revolutionary War soldiers - then put together as the story of one small town's involvement in a war that spanned much of the Atlantic seaboard. This book intermixes local, state, and national perspectives.
Where did they stay? Why did they go there? What did they do there? How did they get there?
...Flying Over Winnipesaukee and Beyond. This is the story of Robert S. Fogg, who brought aviation to Concord & the Weirs in the early 1920's
A Children's Book - Signed copy. A story that empowers children to become engaged participants in family travel....appreciate the natural world...
13,000 Years of Native American History. This is the story of Native Americans in the Monadnock region of southwestern New Hampshire, part of the traditional homeland of the Abenaki people.
Stories by Harold Wyatt. Illustrations by Jim Belcher. "In Harold Wyatt's words, you will understand how farmers worked very hard year round and the specific chores that had to be done each season."
The Story of the Penacooks, the Winnipesaukees, and Chiefs Passaconaway, Wonalancet and Kancamangus
