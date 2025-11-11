Meriden Youth Wrestling Inc DBA DDWC

Offered by
About this shop
Little Hammers
Beginner level (up to 1 year of experience)
Participation in local tournaments
Ages 4–8
Tuesdays & Thursdays | 5:00 – 6:00 PM
Developmental
Open to all experience levels
Participation in local tournaments
Ages 8+
Tuesdays & Thursdays | 6:30 – 8:30 PM
Travel Team
Ages 10+
Participation in local, regional, and national-level events
Must be approved by coaching staff
Mondays, Tuesdays & Thursdays | 6:30 – 8:30 PM
tournament fee
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!