Meriden Youth Wrestling Inc

Offered by

Meriden Youth Wrestling Inc

About this shop

Meriden Youth Wrestling Inc DBA DDWC

Little Hammers item
Little Hammers
$250

Little Hammers

Beginner level (up to 1 year of experience)

Participation in local tournaments

Ages 4–8

Tuesdays & Thursdays | 5:00 – 6:00 PM

Developmental item
Developmental
$250

Developmental


Open to all experience levels

Participation in local tournaments

Ages 8+

Tuesdays & Thursdays | 6:30 – 8:30 PM

Travel item
Travel
$300

Travel Team

Ages 10+
Participation in local, regional, and national-level events

Must be approved by coaching staff

Mondays, Tuesdays & Thursdays | 6:30 – 8:30 PM

Tournament Fee item
Tournament Fee
$30

tournament fee

Add a donation for Meriden Youth Wrestling Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!