Meridian Academy of Gymnastics Booster Club's Fundraising Community Yardsale & Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
🎟️ Early Bird Special — Ends June 15th! 🎟️
Get 10 raffle tickets for just $5 when purchased before June 15th!
Regular Raffle Pricing:
• 1 for $1
• 6 for $5
• 25 for $20
• 35 for $25 ⭐ Best Deal! TICKETS =
🎟️ MORE TICKETS = MORE CHANCES TO WIN! 🎟️
🎟️ Early Bird Special — Ends June 15th! 🎟️
Get 10 raffle tickets for just $5 when purchased before June 15th!
Regular Raffle Pricing:
• 1 for $1
• 6 for $5
• 25 for $20
• 35 for $25 ⭐ Best Deal! TICKETS =
🎟️ MORE TICKETS = MORE CHANCES TO WIN! 🎟️
🎟️ Early Bird Special — Ends June 15th! 🎟️
Get 10 raffle tickets for just $5 when purchased before June 15th!
Regular Raffle Pricing:
• 1 for $1
• 6 for $5
• 25 for $20
• 35 for $25 ⭐ Best Deal! TICKETS =
🎟️ MORE TICKETS = MORE CHANCES TO WIN! 🎟️
🎟️ Early Bird Special — Ends June 15th! 🎟️
Get 10 raffle tickets for just $5 when purchased before June 15th!
Regular Raffle Pricing:
• 1 for $1
• 6 for $5
• 25 for $20
• 35 for $25 ⭐ Best Deal! TICKETS =
🎟️ MORE TICKETS = MORE CHANCES TO WIN! 🎟️
🎟️ Early Bird Special — Ends June 15th! 🎟️
Get 10 raffle tickets for just $5 when purchased before June 15th!
Regular Raffle Pricing:
• 1 for $1
• 6 for $5
• 25 for $20
• 35 for $25 ⭐ Best Deal! TICKETS =
🎟️ MORE TICKETS = MORE CHANCES TO WIN! 🎟️
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!