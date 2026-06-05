Meridian Academy of Gymnastics Booster Club

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Meridian Academy of Gymnastics Booster Club

About this raffle

Meridian Academy of Gymnastics Booster Club's Fundraising Community Yardsale & Raffle

Early Bird Pricing $5 for 10 Tickets
$5
Available until Jun 15

🎟️ Early Bird Special — Ends June 15th! 🎟️
Get 10 raffle tickets for just $5 when purchased before June 15th!


Regular Raffle Pricing:
• 1 for $1
• 6 for $5
• 25 for $20
• 35 for $25 ⭐ Best Deal! TICKETS =

🎟️ MORE TICKETS = MORE CHANCES TO WIN! 🎟️

$1 = 1 Ticket
$1

🎟️ Early Bird Special — Ends June 15th! 🎟️
Get 10 raffle tickets for just $5 when purchased before June 15th!


Regular Raffle Pricing:
• 1 for $1
• 6 for $5
• 25 for $20
• 35 for $25 ⭐ Best Deal! TICKETS =

🎟️ MORE TICKETS = MORE CHANCES TO WIN! 🎟️

$5 = 6 Tickets
$5

🎟️ Early Bird Special — Ends June 15th! 🎟️
Get 10 raffle tickets for just $5 when purchased before June 15th!


Regular Raffle Pricing:
• 1 for $1
• 6 for $5
• 25 for $20
• 35 for $25 ⭐ Best Deal! TICKETS =

🎟️ MORE TICKETS = MORE CHANCES TO WIN! 🎟️

$20 = 25 Tickets
$20

🎟️ Early Bird Special — Ends June 15th! 🎟️
Get 10 raffle tickets for just $5 when purchased before June 15th!


Regular Raffle Pricing:
• 1 for $1
• 6 for $5
• 25 for $20
• 35 for $25 ⭐ Best Deal! TICKETS =

🎟️ MORE TICKETS = MORE CHANCES TO WIN! 🎟️

$25 = 35
$25

🎟️ Early Bird Special — Ends June 15th! 🎟️
Get 10 raffle tickets for just $5 when purchased before June 15th!


Regular Raffle Pricing:
• 1 for $1
• 6 for $5
• 25 for $20
• 35 for $25 ⭐ Best Deal! TICKETS =

🎟️ MORE TICKETS = MORE CHANCES TO WIN! 🎟️

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