Dallas Legacy Mission, Inc.

Hosted by

Dallas Legacy Mission, Inc.

About this event

Merienda de Te'

5500 Swiss Ave

Dallas, TX 75214, USA

General Admission
Free

Includes full participation in Merienda de Té, including the Hagar’s Heart presentation, light refreshments, door prizes, group photo, and home tour.

WWP Group ticket
Free

3 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

Includes full participation in Merienda de Té, including the Hagar’s Heart presentation, light refreshments, door prizes, group photo, and home tour.

Hagar's Heart Group Ticket
Free

7 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes full participation in Merienda de Té, including the Hagar’s Heart presentation, light refreshments, door prizes, group photo, and home tour.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!