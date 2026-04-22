Merindorf Meats Fundraiser

About this event
Approximately 16oz Total
2 Flavor Varieties
Merindorf's custom blend of seasoning for Beef and Pork
Approximately 2LBs Total
2 packages of Merindorf Skinless Hot Dogs
1 package of Merindorf Old Fashioned Hot Dogs
Our smokehouse fully cooked whole chicken, seasoned with our BBQ house blend.
Approximately 1LB Total
2 packages of Hunter Sausage:
(1) Regular
(1) Regular with Cheese
Approximately 1LB Total
2 packages of Hunter Sausage:
(1) Hot
(1) Hot with Cheese
(2) 8oz Flat Iron Steaks
Approximately 2LBs Total
2 packages of Summer Sausage:
(1) Beef & Pork
(1) Jalapeno & Pepperjack Cheese
A full slab of pre-cooked BBQ pork ribs, seasoned with our BBQ house blend.
(2) 10oz NY Strip Steaks
Approximately 1LB Total
4 packages of Jerky:
(2) Regular, (1) Country Style, and (1) Teriyaki
Approximately 5LBs Total
2 packages of Breakfast Patties
1 package of Breakfast Links
2LBs of Medium Sliced Bacon
Approximately 2LBs Total
1 package of each flavor: 4 Total Flavors
Regular, Hot, BBQ, and BBQ with Jalapeno & Pepperjack Cheese
(2) 12oz Ribeye Steaks
Approximately 5LBs Total
4 Flavors of Marinated Chicken Breast:
Italian, Fajita, Buffalo, and Butter Garlic
Approximately 6LBs Total
(8)1/3LB Hamburger Patties
(8) Homemade Bratwurst: 4 Regular and 4 Regular with Cheese
Approximately 5LBs Total
(5) 1LB Packages of Medium Sliced Bacon
(2) 8oz Flat Iron Steaks
(1)10oz NY Strip Steak
(1) 12oz Ribeye Steak
(2)10oz NY Strip Steaks
(2) Smoked Pork Chops
(2) 1LB of Bulk Breakfast Sausage
(1) Chicken Breast
1LB Medium Sliced Bacon
3LBs Hamburger
3LBs Beef Roast
1LB Medium Sliced Bacon
1LB Hot Dogs
1LB Pork Chops
2 Whole Chickens
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