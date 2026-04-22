Hosted by

Eaton Rapids Band Boosters Inc

About this event

Merindorf Meats Fundraiser

Item 1: Merindorf's House Seasoning Box
$10

Approximately 16oz Total

2 Flavor Varieties

Merindorf's custom blend of seasoning for Beef and Pork

Item 2: Hot Dog Box
$15

Approximately 2LBs Total

2 packages of Merindorf Skinless Hot Dogs

1 package of Merindorf Old Fashioned Hot Dogs

Item 3: Smokehouse BBQ Chicken
$15

Our smokehouse fully cooked whole chicken, seasoned with our BBQ house blend.

Item 4: Hunter Sausage Snack Box
$20

Approximately 1LB Total

2 packages of Hunter Sausage:

(1) Regular

(1) Regular with Cheese

Item 5: Spicy Hunter Sausage Snack Box
$20

Approximately 1LB Total

2 packages of Hunter Sausage:

(1) Hot

(1) Hot with Cheese

Item 6: Flat Iron Steak Box
$20

(2) 8oz Flat Iron Steaks

Item 7: Summer Sausage Snack Box
$25

Approximately 2LBs Total

2 packages of Summer Sausage:

(1) Beef & Pork

(1) Jalapeno & Pepperjack Cheese

Item 8: Smokehouse BBQ Ribs
$25

A full slab of pre-cooked BBQ pork ribs, seasoned with our BBQ house blend.

Item 9: New York Strip Steak Box
$30

(2) 10oz NY Strip Steaks

Item 10: Jerky Snack Box
$30

Approximately 1LB Total

4 packages of Jerky:

(2) Regular, (1) Country Style, and (1) Teriyaki

Item 11: Breakfast Box
$35

Approximately 5LBs Total

2 packages of Breakfast Patties

1 package of Breakfast Links

2LBs of Medium Sliced Bacon

Item 12: Variety Hunter Sausage Box
$35

Approximately 2LBs Total

1 package of each flavor: 4 Total Flavors

Regular, Hot, BBQ, and BBQ with Jalapeno & Pepperjack Cheese

Item 13: Ribeye Steak Box
$40

(2) 12oz Ribeye Steaks

Item 14: Chicken Breast Box
$40

Approximately 5LBs Total

4 Flavors of Marinated Chicken Breast:

Italian, Fajita, Buffalo, and Butter Garlic

Item 15: Tailgaters Box
$45

Approximately 6LBs Total

(8)1/3LB Hamburger Patties

(8) Homemade Bratwurst: 4 Regular and 4 Regular with Cheese

Item 16: Bacon Box
$45

Approximately 5LBs Total

(5) 1LB Packages of Medium Sliced Bacon

Item 17: Variety Steak Box
$50

(2) 8oz Flat Iron Steaks

(1)10oz NY Strip Steak

(1) 12oz Ribeye Steak

Item 18: Couples' Pack
$60

(2)10oz NY Strip Steaks

(2) Smoked Pork Chops

(2) 1LB of Bulk Breakfast Sausage

(1) Chicken Breast

1LB Medium Sliced Bacon

Item 19: Family Pack
$100

3LBs Hamburger

3LBs Beef Roast

1LB Medium Sliced Bacon

1LB Hot Dogs

1LB Pork Chops

2 Whole Chickens

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!