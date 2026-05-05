Merit Academy's Silent Auction

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Light up your home with rustic mountain charm. This 100% Aspen Log Lamp was handcrafted by a Merit Academy Parent/Staff Member from Aspen harvested right here, in the heart of Woodland Park.
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Bears are everywhere! Take home a bear of your own with this stunning hand painted bear portrait. This item was painted and donated by one of our Merit Academy Parents! Don’t let this one of a kind painting go home with someone else.
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Take home a western masterpiece by Colorado’s own Sculpture Artist and Legend, Michael Garmin. This sculpture, “Saddle Tramp” is a hand painted work of art. This is a must have for any mountain home.
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Get that NAPA Know How with the ultimate car and swag set! Your car will be looking and running at its best with this car care set! This item bucket comes with loads of different items! Napa know how bucket, Wash and wax, glass cleaner, tar and sap remover, water spot remover, ultimate black plastic restorer, scratchX, trim and plastic restorer, rubbing compound, terry towels, air fresheners, fuel injector cleaner, 5 in 1 fuel system cleaner, lined cowhide work gloves, 16 foot tape measure, camo Napa hat, USA Napa hat, 1 free alignment (not pictured) and 1 free oil change (not pictured).
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Short on tools? Need to get some projects done around the house?Take a look at this set! This auction item comes with a full size Home Depot bucket with lid, DeWalt 10 piece screwdriver set, DeWalt 30 piece screwdriving bit set, DeWalt 15 piece drill bit set, and a Sherwin Williams mini bucket to redeem for a free 5 gallons of paint. Win this auction and Turn that to-do list into a done one!
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Who doesn’t love to show support for our first responders? This auction item will let you and your pet show off your support of police with this amazing Thin Blue Line set from Colorado Spring Police Department. Win this auction and take home a natural woven handle basket, CSPD hoodie, CSPD sweatpants, thin blue line coffee mug, thin blue line 20x12 garden flag, a thin blue line dog leash, and a thin blue line tactical dog toy and treat organizer that doubles as a Christmas stocking! Be sure to win this item and show off your love for police!
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Are you ready for summer? This bucket item is full of fun things and snacks for adults and kids. In this bundle, you’ll get a Tractor Supply Co. bucket, TSC Logo trucker hat, TSC noise maker cow bell(the secret ingredient to any song), pink camo bandana, eagle balsa glider stunt planes, train whistle, animal crackers, Jack Links jerky snacks, Medium Ridgecut tshirt, 2 stick 8in. x 12 in. American flags, 1 free alignment, and 1 free oil change.
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Do you like to support local businesses? If so, this bundle is for you! Start at Sheath with a $100 gift card and level up that underwear. Next, check out all the amazing health food, supplements, natural cosmetics, herbs, spices, aroma therapy, animal vitamins and so much more with a $25 gift certificate to get you started. Then, head on over to Smith & Western for unique flair in
boho-inspired western wear and decor! You’ll get a head start to check with a $40 gift certificate and fragrance warmer with 2 amazing scents for your home! Don‘t let your love for shopping local with this bundle slip away!
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Do you need to relaxing Hot Springs adventure? Or do you maybe want to have some fun on some water slides? Look no further! This item is for you! win this bundle and get 6 passes to make your hot springs dream a reality!
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Do you like sweets? How about overnight stays? This basket has that covered! Double Eagle Casino has you covered with an overnight stay and Dinner! From Patsy’s, the pride of the Rockies, this basket has it all. Chocolates, flavored popcorn, covered pretzels, jelly beans, taffy and more. win this item and feed that sweet tooth!
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Do you need to plan a date with that special someone and don’t know where to go or what to do? This is it! Start your morning off with a wolf walk for 2 in Garden of the Gods that comes with some wolf swag, then get pampered with his and hers hair cuts and color, and last, finish that date night with an amazing dinner at Boards and Barrels Bistro. This adventure will be something you both will remember for years to come!
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Be Strong and Courageous Joshua 1:9 with this lovely basket. This basket features a hold fast trucker hat, 3 books, a fleece jacket, an amazing metal water bottle and a lovely felt basket. This swag will definitely raise your spirits!
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Get your health in order! This bundle includes a functional medicine office visit at Tenacity Health, look great with a new haircut, feel better with red light, and an all new sheath underwear package.
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Equine assisted lessons for 2 and 5 swim passes and Woodland Aquatic.
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Get inside to shoot and go outside for fun! Huge Magnum shooting package including membership fees, gun rentals and more! Get that atv or dirtbike in order with Big D Motorsports and get more gear with $100 at shells to get you started!
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Get your soak on at Mt Princeton, then come home to a lovely cabin at Golden Bell!
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Stay for 2 nights at the cozy hot tub cabin, and soak at Mt Princeton!
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Tattoo Tour with 2 Fireside seats and his and her tattoos! Donated by The Beaton Brothers Realty in Colorado Springs, Co.
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One night stay at Ritz-Carlton Denver and dinner for two at John Elways steakhouse. Necklace from Kendra Scott in Denver. Donated by Anthony Davis.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!