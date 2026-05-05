Merit Academy's Silent Auction

Do you need to plan a date with that special someone and don’t know where to go or what to do? This is it! Start your morning off with a wolf walk for 2 in Garden of the Gods that comes with some wolf swag, then get pampered with his and hers hair cuts and color, and last, finish that date night with an amazing dinner at Boards and Barrels Bistro. This adventure will be something you both will remember for years to come!