Mermaid Masterclasses with MeduSirena

Fins, Flow & Fluidity: Elevate Your Mermaid Artistry
A Masterclass with Legendary Mermaid MeduSirena
Saturday, July 26 | 10:30 AM – 1:00 PM
$250 | Ages 18+ | Limited to 10 participants
Ready to take your mermaiding to the next level? This exclusive masterclass is a rare opportunity to train with MeduSirena, a world-renowned aquatic performer whose decades of experience have helped shape the professional mermaid movement.
Whether you're a seasoned performer or a serious hobbyist, this class will sharpen your technique, deepen your connection to the water, and refine your performance style. With MeduSirena’s expert guidance, you’ll explore buoyancy control, elegant movement, and signature tricks that bring fluidity and finesse to your underwater presence.
Designed for intermediate to advanced swimmers, this workshop is ideal for mermaids seeking to embody grace, power, and storytelling through movement. It’s not just about how you swim — it’s how you inhabit the water as a mythical being.
🧜♀️ Why Now?
This is a rare chance to study with MeduSirena outside her home waters of Florida. With only 10 spots available, this intimate session ensures personalized feedback and meaningful growth. It’s the perfect opportunity to reignite your passion, deepen your craft, and reconnect with the magic that drew you to mermaiding in the first place.
Requirements:
Must be 18 or older
Strong swimmer (able to tread water 10–15 minutes unaided)
Must bring your own tail, monofin, and goggles
A 2-Day Masterclass with MeduSirena & Kate UA Photography
Saturday & Sunday, July 26–27
$500 | Ages 18+ | Limited to 10 participants
This extended 2-day experience includes everything from the Fins, Flow & Fluidity masterclass — AND MORE.
On Day 1, train in-depth with legendary mermaid MeduSirena to refine your underwater technique, enhance your movement artistry, and unlock your performance potential. You'll explore breath control, buoyancy mastery, and expressive flow tailored to elevate your mermaid craft.
Then, on Day 2, receive one-on-one underwater coaching from MeduSirena as you prepare for a private photo session with the renowned Kate UA Photography, celebrated for her ethereal, cinematic underwater portraits. You'll leave not only with new skills and confidence, but with one professionally edited image that captures your magic in the depths.
This offering is ideal for mermaids who are ready to push their artistry further and document their growth in a beautiful, meaningful way.
🧜♀️ Why Take This 2-Day Journey?
This is a rare chance to work closely with one of the most iconic figures in mermaiding and capture your transformation on camera with an internationally recognized underwater photographer. With just 10 spots available, you’ll receive personalized guidance in a supportive, skill-building environment.
Requirements:
Ages 18+
Strong swimmer (able to tread water 10–15 minutes without assistance)
Must bring your own tail, monofin, goggles
Advanced registration required; ticket does not include general Confluence admission
Includes:
Two masterclass sessions
One private underwater photo session
One edited digital portrait from Kate UA Photography
