Mermaid Masterclasses with MeduSirena

A Masterclass with Legendary Mermaid MeduSirena Saturday, July 26 | 10:30 AM – 1:00 PM $250 | Ages 18+ | Limited to 10 participants Ready to take your mermaiding to the next level? This exclusive masterclass is a rare opportunity to train with MeduSirena, a world-renowned aquatic performer whose decades of experience have helped shape the professional mermaid movement. Whether you're a seasoned performer or a serious hobbyist, this class will sharpen your technique, deepen your connection to the water, and refine your performance style. With MeduSirena’s expert guidance, you’ll explore buoyancy control, elegant movement, and signature tricks that bring fluidity and finesse to your underwater presence. Designed for intermediate to advanced swimmers, this workshop is ideal for mermaids seeking to embody grace, power, and storytelling through movement. It’s not just about how you swim — it’s how you inhabit the water as a mythical being. 🧜‍♀️ Why Now? This is a rare chance to study with MeduSirena outside her home waters of Florida. With only 10 spots available, this intimate session ensures personalized feedback and meaningful growth. It’s the perfect opportunity to reignite your passion, deepen your craft, and reconnect with the magic that drew you to mermaiding in the first place. Requirements: Must be 18 or older Strong swimmer (able to tread water 10–15 minutes unaided) Must bring your own tail, monofin, and goggles

