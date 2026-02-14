North Texas Warrior Golf Association

Hosted by

North Texas Warrior Golf Association

About this event

Merrill Lynch and Bank of America Golf Tournament-Sponsors

1600 Fairway Dr

Grapevine, TX 76051, USA

Gold
$250

• Includes full color sponsorship sign with company logo at driving range/putting green

• Includes designation during award ceremony  

Platinum
$500

• Includes full color sponsorship sign with company logo on non-contest hole• Company logo included on back of tee-shirt given to every golfer

• Includes designation during award ceremony  


Platinum Plus
$1,000

• Sponsor contest hole (Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive, Straightest Drive)

• Includes full color sponsorship sign with company logo on contest hole

• Company logo included on back of tee-shirt given to every golfer

• Includes designation during award ceremony  

Diamond
$2,500

• Sponsor contest hole (Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive, Straightest Drive)

• Includes full color sponsorship sign with company logo on contest hole

• Table and chair provided at contest hole for two individuals to hand out marketing material from sponsor

• Company logo included on back of tee-shirt given to every golfer

• Includes individual designation during award ceremony  

Add a donation for North Texas Warrior Golf Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!