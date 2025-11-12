Merry & Bright Cookie Swap

60 Todd Rd

Shelton, CT 06484, USA

Large Cookie Box
$20

Fill with your choice of 12 cookies (+ 1 free drink per immediate family member)

Small Cookie Box
$10

Fill with your choice of 6 cookies (+ 1 free drink per immediate family member)

Decorate Your Own Cookie (1)
$5

Includes sugar cookie plus icing for decorating

Decorate Your Own Cookie (2)
$8

Includes 2 sugar cookies plus icing for decorating

Make a Marshmallow Snowman (1)
$3

Includes all supplies for making & decorating your snowman

Make a Marshmallow Snowman (2)
$5

Includes all supplies for making & decorating your snowman

Make Your Own Ornament (1)
$3

Includes all supplies for making your own ornament

Make Your Own Ornament (2)
$5

Includes all supplies for making your own ornament

Beverage
$2

Coffee, Hot Chocolate, Punch

Add a donation for North Point Ministries

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!