Merry and Bright Workshop

🎁 Merry & Bright Gift-Making Bundle – $15

Each bundle includes everything your family needs to create two beautiful handmade holiday gifts:

🕯️ Christmas Morning Candle

A 4 oz beeswax candle scented with natural evergreen essential oils for a warm, cozy winter glow.

🌲 Holiday Room Spray

A 4 oz festive seasonal spray featuring fir, orange, and cinnamon — perfect for refreshing your home for the holidays.

🎄 Bonus Craft:

Every bundle also includes supplies for our Christmas ornament craft, plus hot cocoa to enjoy during the workshop.

Create one bundle per ticket. Purchase additional bundles if you'd like to make extra gifts!