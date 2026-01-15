Merton PTO

Hosted by

Merton PTO

About this event

Merton Primary Sock Hop

N68 W28320 Sussex Road

Merton, WI 53056, USA

General Admission - Kids
Free

Tickets will not be scanned at the door. This is so we have a count and know which grades are participating.

Please include total number of KIDS attending the dance.

General Admission - Adults
Free

Tickets will not be scanned at the door. This is so we have a count and know how many adults will be attending.

Please include total number of ADULTS attending the dance.

Burger Combo
$5

Hamburger + side + drink

Hot Dog Combo
$5

Hot Dog + side + drink

Ice Cream
$2

Scoop of ice cream with sprinkles from 'Here's the Scoop' in Delafield!

Make your flavor selection at the Dance!

Choose:
- Vanilla
- Blue Moon
- Party Animal
- Superman

Candy
Free

No need to pre-order! Concession Candy and Soda will be available to purchase at the Snack Bar.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!