Merton Primary Sock Hop

About this event
Tickets will not be scanned at the door. This is so we have a count and know which grades are participating.
Please include total number of KIDS attending the dance.
Tickets will not be scanned at the door. This is so we have a count and know how many adults will be attending.
Please include total number of ADULTS attending the dance.
Hamburger + side + drink
Hot Dog + side + drink
Scoop of ice cream with sprinkles from 'Here's the Scoop' in Delafield!
Make your flavor selection at the Dance!
Choose:
- Vanilla
- Blue Moon
- Party Animal
- Superman
No need to pre-order! Concession Candy and Soda will be available to purchase at the Snack Bar.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!