3rd Annual Rent Party Auction

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Starting bid
Step back into the elegance and glamour of the Roaring Twenties with this extraordinary auction offering! Capture your family’s timeless charm with a world-renowned Bradford Portrait, celebrated for its classic artistry and unparalleled attention to detail.
Your winning bid includes:
✨ An Exclusive 20" wall portrait on canvas with Bradford Portraits — masters of fine-art photography known for crafting heirloom images worthy of the Gatsby era.
✨ A Luxury One-Night Hotel Stay in New York City or Miami, your choice - Opus Westchester or EAST Miami Hotel — perfect for making a grand getaway out of your portrait experience.
This package brings the sophistication, opulence, and sparkle of the 1920s into the present day, offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a stunning family keepsake while enjoying a lavish escape.
Don’t miss your chance to take home this glamorous experience straight out of the Jazz Age!
Starting bid
Step right up, ladies and gents, and give your four-legged pal a taste of the Roaring Twenties! This 1-month digital BarkBox gift certificate is the cat’s pajamas—well, the dog’s pajamas—and comes with all the bells and whistles to keep your pup struttin’ like a true 1920s socialite.
This certificate never expires and can be redeemed for either:
🐶 Classic BarkBox – featuring plush toys perfect for gentle pups
🦴 Super Chewer Box – packed with natural rubber and hard nylon toys for the heavy hitters (no fluff here, folks!)
Each monthly box includes:
• 2 toys
• 2 bags of treats
• 1 chew
Perfect for pampering your pup or gifting to a fellow dog-loving flapper or fella, this prize will have tails wagging faster than the Charleston.
Place your bid and let your pup live the high life!
Starting bid
Step aside, candy-aisle classics! This luxurious milk chocolate collection from Fruition Chocolate Works is crafted for true connoisseurs, featuring rich “dark milk” bars that blend creamy sweetness with bold, nuanced cocoa. It’s the kind of indulgence that would make any flapper or fella swoon.
With four standout flavors—from silky brown butter to bourbon-infused delights—this set brings pure Roaring Twenties decadence to your doorstep.
Go on, old sport—place your bid and treat yourself to a taste worth savoring!
Starting bid
Keep your ride sparkling all year long with this $50 Scrub-a-Dub gift card! Perfect for any vehicle owner, this card can be used at any Scrub-a-Dub tunnel wash across New England. Whether you’re battling winter salt, autumn leaves, or just everyday road dust, your car will leave looking shiny and fresh.
A great practical gift, stocking stuffer, or treat for yourself — bid now and enjoy a cleaner, brighter commute!
Starting bid
Step into the splendor and sophistication of the Roaring Twenties with this extraordinary portrait experience worthy of the Gatsby era! Mallory Portraits invites you to indulge in a glamorous, old-Hollywood–style family portrait session designed to capture the timeless elegance of your loved ones.
This dazzling auction package includes:
✨ A Private 2-Hour Portrait Session at Mallory’s renowned Portsmouth, NH studio — a personalized, luxury experience valued at $200.
✨ A 20" Fine Art “Realism Finish” Heirloom Family Portrait — a $2,500 studio credit toward an exquisite work of art that would look right at home in a grand 1920s estate.
✨ An Overnight Luxury Hotel Stay for Four at the Marriott AC in beautiful downtown Portsmouth — the perfect place to unwind after your portrait session and soak in the charm of this historic New England waterfront city.
Channel the grace, style, and allure of the Jazz Age while creating a family keepsake that will be treasured for generations. This is your chance to bid on an unforgettable experience that blends modern luxury with vintage elegance — don’t let it slip away!
Starting bid
Kyle Dugger autographed photo—sharp image, strong signature. A must-have piece for fans and collectors
Starting bid
Embark on an unforgettable 6-day, 6-night African safari escape for two at the renowned Zulu Nyala Heritage Safari Lodge, nestled in the breathtaking Zululand conservation region—one of the most diverse and wildlife-rich areas in all of Africa. Your stay will be in a Classic Room or Luxury Safari Tent (subject to availability), each offering comfort, charm, and a true immersion into the beauty of the wild.
This exclusive package includes:
• Full board dining with three delicious meals served daily
• Two guided game drives per day, led by expert rangers in open-air vehicles across the Zulu Nyala Game Reserve
• Access to extraordinary on-site amenities, including sparkling swimming pools, lively bars, a fully equipped gym, rejuvenating spa, flourishing succulent gardens, resident wildlife viewing areas, tennis courts, and inviting library/TV lounges
Whether you seek adventure, relaxation, or a once-in-a-lifetime connection to nature, this safari experience promises memories that will last forever.
Market value of the package: $7,995
Don’t miss your chance to bid on this extraordinary getaway!
Starting bid
Up for bid are two tickets to see the Boston Celtics take on the Atlanta Hawks on March 27 at iconic TD Garden. These fantastic seats are located in LOGE 18, Row K, Seats 1 & 2, offering an incredible view of the action and an unforgettable game-day experience.
Perfect for Celtics fans, sports lovers, or anyone looking for an exciting night out in Boston, this is your chance to cheer on the C’s from prime seating in the heart of the arena.
Estimated value of this ticket pair: $700
Don’t miss this opportunity—place your bid and get ready for tip-off!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!