3rd Annual Rent Party Auction

Step back into the elegance and glamour of the Roaring Twenties with this extraordinary auction offering! Capture your family’s timeless charm with a world-renowned Bradford Portrait, celebrated for its classic artistry and unparalleled attention to detail.

Your winning bid includes:

✨ An Exclusive 20" wall portrait on canvas with Bradford Portraits — masters of fine-art photography known for crafting heirloom images worthy of the Gatsby era.

✨ A Luxury One-Night Hotel Stay in New York City or Miami, your choice - Opus Westchester or EAST Miami Hotel — perfect for making a grand getaway out of your portrait experience.

This package brings the sophistication, opulence, and sparkle of the 1920s into the present day, offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a stunning family keepsake while enjoying a lavish escape.

Don’t miss your chance to take home this glamorous experience straight out of the Jazz Age!