Meryls Safe Haven Inc's Silent Auction

Own a piece of New England football history with this striking photo of Kyle Dugger, standout safety for the New England Patriots, captured in full uniform and game-ready form. Known for his athleticism, leadership, and playmaking ability, Dugger has quickly become a fan favorite and a key part of the Patriots’ defense.

This item is perfect for Patriots fans, sports collectors, or anyone looking to support a great cause while bidding on a unique piece of memorabilia. Display it in your home, office, or fan cave as a tribute to one of the team’s rising stars.

Don’t miss your chance to take home this standout item while making an impact—place your bid today!