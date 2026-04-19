Meryls Safe Haven Inc's Silent Auction

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Own a piece of New England football history with this striking photo of Kyle Dugger, standout safety for the New England Patriots, captured in full uniform and game-ready form. Known for his athleticism, leadership, and playmaking ability, Dugger has quickly become a fan favorite and a key part of the Patriots’ defense.
This item is perfect for Patriots fans, sports collectors, or anyone looking to support a great cause while bidding on a unique piece of memorabilia. Display it in your home, office, or fan cave as a tribute to one of the team’s rising stars.
Don’t miss your chance to take home this standout item while making an impact—place your bid today!
Starting bid
Step into the charming world of Brambly Hedge with this beautiful Royal Doulton “Autumn” collection, featuring four plates and matching tea cups from the beloved Brambly Hedge Gift Collection, illustrated by Jill Barklem.
Each piece showcases the intricate, storybook-style artwork that has made Brambly Hedge a timeless favorite, capturing the warmth and richness of the autumn season. Crafted with Royal Doulton’s renowned quality, these pieces are perfect for collectors, tea lovers, or anyone who appreciates fine, nostalgic design.
Whether displayed as part of a collection or used for a cozy afternoon tea, this set brings elegance and whimsy together in a truly special way.
A wonderful addition to any collection—and a meaningful way to support a great cause. Place your bid and bring a touch of Brambly Hedge home!
Starting bid
Celebrate the power of love, resilience, and connection with Fostered Love, a beautifully illustrated children’s book written by Dr. Tasia Cerezo. This heartfelt story highlights the bond between caregiver and child, offering a meaningful and uplifting message perfect for families, educators, and anyone passionate about supporting youth.
A wonderful addition to any home or classroom—and a thoughtful gift that makes an impact.
💛 100% of the winning bid will be donated directly to Meryl’s Safe Haven to support our programs.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!