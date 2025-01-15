Indonesian International World Open

Kopi Luwak, often regarded as one of the world’s most sought-after and expensive coffees, gains its unique flavor through an unusual fermentation process involving civet cats. In regions like Indonesia, these wild cats consume ripe coffee cherries, and as the beans pass through their digestive systems, natural enzymes transform their flavor. This process results in beans with a smoother, less acidic profile, often with earthy, chocolatey notes that make for a distinct and luxurious coffee experience. Due to its rarity and the time-intensive collection process, coupled with high demand, Kopi Luwak is prized by coffee connoisseurs worldwide. However, ethical concerns around sourcing have led many to seek wild-harvested, sustainable options. Retail: $65 per 50gm.

Kopi Luwak, often regarded as one of the world’s most sought-after and expensive coffees, gains its unique flavor through an unusual fermentation process involving civet cats. In regions like Indonesia, these wild cats consume ripe coffee cherries, and as the beans pass through their digestive systems, natural enzymes transform their flavor. This process results in beans with a smoother, less acidic profile, often with earthy, chocolatey notes that make for a distinct and luxurious coffee experience. Due to its rarity and the time-intensive collection process, coupled with high demand, Kopi Luwak is prized by coffee connoisseurs worldwide. However, ethical concerns around sourcing have led many to seek wild-harvested, sustainable options. Retail: $65 per 50gm.

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