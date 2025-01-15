United Teachers Association For Martial Arts International Inc
About this event
Indonesian International World Open
Axe
$160
Starting bid
The Indonesian-crafted axe is a stunning blend of tradition, functionality, and cultural heritage, forged with skill and care by local blacksmiths. Its steel blade, known for exceptional sharpness and durability, is adorned with intricate ethnic carvings symbolizing strength, courage, and harmony with nature. The handle, made from Sonokeling hardwood, combines durability with ergonomic elegance, while its exotic grain enhances both function and aesthetic appeal. Paired with a genuine leather sheath handcrafted by local artisans, this axe is more than a tool—it is a tribute to Indonesia’s cultural legacy and a celebration of artisanal craftsmanship.
Retail: $300
The Indonesian-crafted axe is a stunning blend of tradition, functionality, and cultural heritage, forged with skill and care by local blacksmiths. Its steel blade, known for exceptional sharpness and durability, is adorned with intricate ethnic carvings symbolizing strength, courage, and harmony with nature. The handle, made from Sonokeling hardwood, combines durability with ergonomic elegance, while its exotic grain enhances both function and aesthetic appeal. Paired with a genuine leather sheath handcrafted by local artisans, this axe is more than a tool—it is a tribute to Indonesia’s cultural legacy and a celebration of artisanal craftsmanship.
Retail: $300
Whip
$30
Starting bid
The Pecut Ponorogo (Whip) stands as a powerful symbol of courage and resilience, blending martial arts with rich cultural heritage. Crafted with precision by skilled local artisans, its elegant design reflects the artistry and dedication rooted in Ponorogo traditions. Beyond its physical beauty, the whip embodies spiritual protection and teaches courage, concentration, and tenacity with every movement. Each Pecut Ponorogo is not merely a weapon but a timeless masterpiece, preserving the pride and greatness of the Ponorogo people.
The Pecut Ponorogo (Whip) stands as a powerful symbol of courage and resilience, blending martial arts with rich cultural heritage. Crafted with precision by skilled local artisans, its elegant design reflects the artistry and dedication rooted in Ponorogo traditions. Beyond its physical beauty, the whip embodies spiritual protection and teaches courage, concentration, and tenacity with every movement. Each Pecut Ponorogo is not merely a weapon but a timeless masterpiece, preserving the pride and greatness of the Ponorogo people.
Whip (2)
$30
Starting bid
The Pecut Ponorogo (Whip) stands as a powerful symbol of courage and resilience, blending martial arts with rich cultural heritage. Crafted with precision by skilled local artisans, its elegant design reflects the artistry and dedication rooted in Ponorogo traditions. Beyond its physical beauty, the whip embodies spiritual protection and teaches courage, concentration, and tenacity with every movement. Each Pecut Ponorogo is not merely a weapon but a timeless masterpiece, preserving the pride and greatness of the Ponorogo people.
The Pecut Ponorogo (Whip) stands as a powerful symbol of courage and resilience, blending martial arts with rich cultural heritage. Crafted with precision by skilled local artisans, its elegant design reflects the artistry and dedication rooted in Ponorogo traditions. Beyond its physical beauty, the whip embodies spiritual protection and teaches courage, concentration, and tenacity with every movement. Each Pecut Ponorogo is not merely a weapon but a timeless masterpiece, preserving the pride and greatness of the Ponorogo people.
Knife
$130
Starting bid
Each knife tells a story of Indonesian tradition and craftsmanship, forged by skilled blacksmiths using selected steel for exceptional strength and durability. Beyond its functionality, the blade’s sharp edge and artistic design reflect the rich heritage of the archipelago. Paired with a genuine leather sheath handcrafted by local artisans, it combines practicality with a touch of elegance and cultural pride. More than a tool, this knife is a masterpiece that honors Indonesia’s cultural heritage, making it perfect for collectors, adventurers, or as a meaningful gift.
Retail: $200
Each knife tells a story of Indonesian tradition and craftsmanship, forged by skilled blacksmiths using selected steel for exceptional strength and durability. Beyond its functionality, the blade’s sharp edge and artistic design reflect the rich heritage of the archipelago. Paired with a genuine leather sheath handcrafted by local artisans, it combines practicality with a touch of elegance and cultural pride. More than a tool, this knife is a masterpiece that honors Indonesia’s cultural heritage, making it perfect for collectors, adventurers, or as a meaningful gift.
Retail: $200
Custom Numbered Mini Agni
$150
Starting bid
Retail: $250
Retail: $250
Kopi Lombak, Family grown and roasted 50/gm roasted beans
$25
Starting bid
The IOPS family, Kopi Lombak dark roast is a unique and bold coffee known for its rich, full-bodied flavor with deep, earthy undertones and a slightly smoky aroma. Originating from Lombok, Indonesia, this coffee is grown in volcanic soil, which adds complexity to its taste profile. The special dark roast brings out the intense flavors, offering a smooth, bittersweet finish with hints of chocolate, spices, and subtle nuttiness. It’s a favorite among coffee enthusiasts looking for a robust and memorable cup with low acidity and a satisfying depth.
Retail $50/50gm bag.
The IOPS family, Kopi Lombak dark roast is a unique and bold coffee known for its rich, full-bodied flavor with deep, earthy undertones and a slightly smoky aroma. Originating from Lombok, Indonesia, this coffee is grown in volcanic soil, which adds complexity to its taste profile. The special dark roast brings out the intense flavors, offering a smooth, bittersweet finish with hints of chocolate, spices, and subtle nuttiness. It’s a favorite among coffee enthusiasts looking for a robust and memorable cup with low acidity and a satisfying depth.
Retail $50/50gm bag.
Kopi Luwak, Worlds Best, 50/gm roasted beans
$30
Starting bid
Kopi Luwak, often regarded as one of the world’s most sought-after and expensive coffees, gains its unique flavor through an unusual fermentation process involving civet cats. In regions like Indonesia, these wild cats consume ripe coffee cherries, and as the beans pass through their digestive systems, natural enzymes transform their flavor. This process results in beans with a smoother, less acidic profile, often with earthy, chocolatey notes that make for a distinct and luxurious coffee experience. Due to its rarity and the time-intensive collection process, coupled with high demand, Kopi Luwak is prized by coffee connoisseurs worldwide. However, ethical concerns around sourcing have led many to seek wild-harvested, sustainable options.
Retail: $65 per 50gm.
Kopi Luwak, often regarded as one of the world’s most sought-after and expensive coffees, gains its unique flavor through an unusual fermentation process involving civet cats. In regions like Indonesia, these wild cats consume ripe coffee cherries, and as the beans pass through their digestive systems, natural enzymes transform their flavor. This process results in beans with a smoother, less acidic profile, often with earthy, chocolatey notes that make for a distinct and luxurious coffee experience. Due to its rarity and the time-intensive collection process, coupled with high demand, Kopi Luwak is prized by coffee connoisseurs worldwide. However, ethical concerns around sourcing have led many to seek wild-harvested, sustainable options.
Retail: $65 per 50gm.
Paw Print Necklace
$150
Starting bid
18k yellow gold, 7pt VS1 Clarity Diamonds, Donated by Richmond Jewelry Design - Eaton, CO
Retail $550
18k yellow gold, 7pt VS1 Clarity Diamonds, Donated by Richmond Jewelry Design - Eaton, CO
Retail $550
Snowflake Necklace
$150
Starting bid
18k rose gold, 7pt VS1 Clarity Diamonds, Donated by Richmond Jewelry Design - Eaton, CO
Retail $550
18k rose gold, 7pt VS1 Clarity Diamonds, Donated by Richmond Jewelry Design - Eaton, CO
Retail $550
Cross Necklace
$150
Starting bid
18k white gold, 7pt VS1 Clarity Diamonds, Donated by Richmond Jewelry Design - Eaton, CO
Retail $550
18k white gold, 7pt VS1 Clarity Diamonds, Donated by Richmond Jewelry Design - Eaton, CO
Retail $550
Diamond Necklace
$150
Starting bid
18k white gold, 7pt VS1 Clarity Diamonds, Donated by Richmond Jewelry Design - Eaton, CO
Retail $530
18k white gold, 7pt VS1 Clarity Diamonds, Donated by Richmond Jewelry Design - Eaton, CO
Retail $530
Cresent Moon Necklace
$150
Starting bid
18k white gold, 7pt VS1 Clarity Diamonds, Donated by Richmond Jewelry Design - Eaton, CO
Retail $550
18k white gold, 7pt VS1 Clarity Diamonds, Donated by Richmond Jewelry Design - Eaton, CO
Retail $550
Paracord Bracelet
$5
Starting bid
These bracelets can be unraveled to provide a strong, durable cord that can be used for various reasons including securing gear, building shelters, or as a first aid material.
These bracelets can be unraveled to provide a strong, durable cord that can be used for various reasons including securing gear, building shelters, or as a first aid material.
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